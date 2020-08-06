8 K-Pop Songs That Are Absolute K-Drama OST Material

As you watch your favourite Ok-dramas and immerse your self in each scene as when you have been the primary character, you may think a soundtrack of your alternative taking part in within the background. In case you’re a fan of each Ok-pop and Ok-dramas, you’ve most likely considered songs that you just discover so highly effective and emotionally embedded that you just may match them proper in as drama OSTs.

Listed here are some Ok-pop songs which have main Ok-drama OST potential!

1. Oh My Woman – “Nonstop”

This cute bop from Oh My Woman is all about having a crush on somebody you have been acquainted with for the longest time and have finally fallen for. Sound acquainted? Many dramas incorporate this trope the place somebody falls for his or her good friend or two buddies are secretly in love with one another. This tune can be one of the best background music for scenes that spotlight the chemistry between the 2 lovebirds.

Becoming dramas: “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo,” “Battle My Means”

2. DAY6 – “Zombie”

One other musical life lesson is dropped at you by DAY6 in “Zombie,” the place they deal with the sensation of shedding oneself in an earthly and chaotic world. Absolutely, this setting might be seen in a number of dramas the place mild is shed on the burdensome strain of society – be it research, work, marriage, and so forth – and the vacancy that plagues those that refuse to collapse.

Becoming dramas: “Incomplete Life,” “As a result of This Is My First Life,” “SKY Citadel”

3. SEVENTEEN – “I Want”

Nothing feels lonelier than being in love with somebody who’s already taken. It seems like SEVENTEEN is aware of a factor or two about it, because it’s expressed vividly by their lyrics. This state of affairs is widespread each in Ok-pop songs and Ok-dramas, the place a love triangle virtually all the time ends in heartbreak for one of many predominant characters.

Becoming dramas: “Kill Me Heal Me,” “She Was Fairly”

4. VIXX – “Don’t Need To Be An Idol”

Being an idol not solely means laborious work, but in addition sacrifice, and VIXX made positive to talk up about it. When a job is available in the best way of 1’s social life or love life, it turns into troublesome to handle and carry on on the similar tempo as earlier than. Idol-themed dramas typically trace at this facet of residing life underneath the highlight, they usually don’t shrink back from pinpointing all the issues that include it by particular scenes the place a tune like “Don’t Need To Be An Idol” would match like a glove.

Becoming dramas: “Absolute Boyfriend,” “Her Non-public Life”

5. DreamCatcher – “Chase Me”

DreamCatcher’s spooky rock sound is ideal for each thriller drama, and it will get much more bonus factors for ghost storylines. Whether or not the primary character is chasing or being chased as a consequence of unfinished enterprise, there’s all the time an action-filled scene that retains viewers on their toes as they anticipate what occurs subsequent, and “Chase Me” is the proper soundtrack to offer that scene the correct quantity of an adrenaline rush.

Becoming dramas: “Grasp’s Solar,” “Oh My Ghostess,” “Resort Del Luna”

6. BLACKPINK – “Keep”

Whereas not all dramas have completely happy endings, a few of them do, and even then, they simply must put us viewers by an agonizing curler coaster of feelings earlier than we lastly get that heartwarming ending. “Keep” completely embodies the sensation of eager for somebody to remain by your facet regardless of the continuing quarrels or variations you might have.

Becoming dramas: “Suspicious Associate,” “Physician John”

7. IU feat. BTS’s Suga – “eight”

Specializing in the theme of coming of age and the way it entangles with the idea of happiness, “eight” is the OST of alternative for all dramas that sort out these matters. Naturally, this beautifully-penned observe can simply turn out to be the theme tune for the “Reply” collection.

Becoming dramas: “Reply 1997,” “Reply 1994,” “Reply 1988”

8. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa – “Maria”

Hwasa has all the time been some of the vocal feminine idols on the market, proving herself at each flip and by no means going straightforward on anybody who comes at her. “Maria” is one other musical assertion of hers the place she stands excessive and happy with herself and acknowledges her price. Prior to now couple of years, extra Ok-dramas have been shedding mild on girls’s empowerment, be it in main roles with notable attributes or careers or by an all-female main forged. Wanna wager that “Maria” can simply slide within the background of many drama scenes with these kind of characters?

Becoming dramas: “Witch’s Courtroom,” “Robust Girl Do Bong Quickly,” “Search: WWW”

Which Ok-pop tune would make the proper drama OST in your opinion? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

Esmee L. is a Moroccan vigorous dreamer, author, and Hallyu fanatic.