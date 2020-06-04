8 Male K-Pop Idols Who Prove That Pink Is For Everyone

Whereas pink could also be thought of a female shade in lots of societies, it wasn’t all the time that manner. In actual fact, pink was a logo of youth and vitality, and subsequently is a very gender-neutral shade. Some Jap societies even designated pink as a male shade earlier than they had been influenced by Western cultures. That simply goes to say that the which means behind shade is totally subjective – and that shade has no gender! In case you wanted any extra proof, listed here are eight Ok-pop idols who’re laborious at work proving that pink is for everybody.

1. NCT’s Taeyong

NCT 127’s chief has expressed his love for the colour pink on a couple of event, and it’s straightforward to see why he likes it a lot – it’s simply one of the vital flattering shades on him! The colour enhances his flawless visuals completely, softening out his options and making him look further ethereal.

2. WayV’s Hendery

WayV’s very personal pink panther Hendery has been so outspoken about his love for the colour that he even earned himself a nickname: Pinkdery! Hendery isn’t afraid to put on even essentially the most eye-wateringly neon of pink shades, and he slays in each single one. Right here’s to hoping he’ll get to dye his hair pink sometime too!

3. EXO’s Chen

One other pink lover from SM Leisure – however provided that the corporate’s brand is pink, can you actually be shocked? EXO’s angelic vocalist Chen has additionally acknowledged up to now that his favourite shade is pink, and EXO-Ls will always remember the transient time period the place his hair was dyed as pink as cherry blossoms. How will you not love pink when Chen is sporting it?

4. ASTRO’s Sanha

ASTRO’s maknae Sanha’s favourite shade completely matches his cute persona: you guessed proper, it’s pink! There’s nothing cuter than Sanha sporting an all-pink outfit, besides possibly the time his hair was dyed pink to match. How can AROHAs probably resist all of that adorableness?!

5. Stray Youngsters’ I.N

One other maknae with an enormous love for pink: Stray Youngsters’ I.N! You may not have the ability to inform from these photos, however his favourite shade is definitely vivid, scorching pink. He’s dyed his hair a way more subdued model of the colour earlier than, which makes him look further gentle and cute. Possibly subsequent time he’ll go for an all-out scorching pink hue!

6. SEVENTEEN’s Joshua

SEVENTEEN’s Joshua has acknowledged that considered one of his favourite colours is pink, and he pulls it off with superb versatility! He manages to make one easy shade look candy, refined, and trendy suddenly. From his beautiful blush-toned dye job to his seemingly countless provide of sentimental pink sweaters, he’s all the time residing the pink life.

7. SHINee’s Key

SHINee’s Key shocked everybody when he dyed his hair an virtually neon-bright shade of pink, and there’s no denying that he completely rocked it! His favourite shade additionally occurs to be pink, which works rather well as a result of it’s his official shade throughout the group as nicely. Key and pink are a match made in heaven!

8. BTS’s Jin

Final however not least, we have now maybe essentially the most well-known prince of pink: BTS’s Jin! The eldest member of BTS has been very vocal about his love for the colour, stepping out in dozens of iconic pink outfits over time and dyeing his hair to match. Even his efficiency microphone and earpiece are bedazzled in a stunning shade of pink!

Is your favourite idol a pink lover? Inform us within the feedback part!