8 Marvel Characters Henry Cavill Would Be Perfect To Play

Since he’s just about Marvel’s model of Aquaman (however got here earlier than DC’s water-based hero), Henry Cavill would have to spend so much of time in a washing swimsuit and leaping out and in of water, which we’re positive a lot of his followers would recognize, simply as a lot as Jason Mamoa’s followers recognize him taking part in Aquaman. However as I stated earlier than, Namor is a haughty character, and Cavill has displayed that in his function as Geralt. So if this anyone function Cavill might fill in greatest, it could most likely be Namor. Now, if we are able to solely get that Namor film off the bottom…