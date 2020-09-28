8 Memorable Ji Soo Roles That Proved His Acting Chops

Ji Soo has been round for a while now, and people of you who’ve been following his profession know that he’s confirmed time and time once more that he’s an actor we are able to take severely. The feelings he conveys in his roles and the dedication he places into his characters are very seen on display screen, which is why he has garnered such an enormous fan base through the years. Alongside along with his newest position in “After I Was The Most Stunning,” right here’s a take a look at simply eight of his many nice roles.

Be aware: Record is in no explicit order.

1. “Offended Mother”

Kim Hee Solar performs Jo Gang Ja, a mom to Oh Ah Ran (Kim Yoo Jung). She finds out that her daughter is getting bullied at college which compels her to go undercover as a highschool scholar to seek out out who the wrongdoer is. Whereas undercover, she meets Go Bok Dong, performed by Ji Soo, who takes her beneath his wing and falls in love along with her within the course of.

Ji Soo because the angsty Go Bok Dong with numerous private points is arms down one among his greatest roles. His means to painting such anguish and ache by way of his character appears so easy, and though he’s not the primary lead, he makes one of many largest impressions all through the sequence. To not point out seeing him pine over Jo Gang Ja, who he didn’t know was a mom, is completely hilarious!

Begin watching “Offended Mother” right here:

Watch Now

2. “Cheer Up!”

Jung Eun Ji performs Kang Yeon Doo, a passionate lady who’s the top of the road dance membership at her faculty. Lee Received Geun performs Kim Yeol, the president of a membership that has the highest college students within the faculty. The 2 golf equipment are compelled to merge right into a cheerleading group. Web optimization Ha Joon (Ji Soo) is sweet associates with Yeon Doo, and he finally ends up growing emotions for her.

Ji Soo as Web optimization Ha Joon was a personality that wanted to be portrayed, and nobody may have performed it in addition to Ji Soo. His character goes by way of an immense quantity of stress and abuse from his father which causes him to have extreme despair and different psychological well being points. Such a character will not be proven usually on the small display screen, nevertheless it’s so essential for the world we dwell in. It’s a sequence that may’t be missed!

Begin watching “Cheer Up!” right here:

Watch Now

3. “Web page Turner”

“Web page Turner” has a solid of very visually interesting stars, which received’t disappoint you. Starring Kim So Hyun, Ji Soo, and Shin Jae Ha, there received’t be a second to be bored. Yoon Yoo Seul (Kim So Hyun), who’s beneath the stress of her mother, is an aspiring pianist who goes blind in a tragic accident. Cha Sik (Ji Soo) falls in love along with her and takes care of her within the sweetest methods doable.

Ji Soo does the primary love highschool roles so darn effectively. The way in which he wears his coronary heart on his sleeve and tries to guard Yoon Yoo Seul is so definitely worth the watch. It’s additionally a brief internet sequence, so it doesn’t drag on and doesn’t offer you a lot time to be bored. You’ll love seeing a love struck and nervous Ji Soo!

Watch “Web page Turner” right here:

Watch Now

4. “Glory Day”

“Glory Day” is a dramatic thriller movie starring Ji Soo, Ryu Jun Yeol, Suho, and Kim Hee Chan. The 4 actors play 4 greatest associates who embark on the final epic journey earlier than all of them enlist within the army. Nevertheless, they discover themselves in a scenario that they by no means thought they might ever be part of.

“Glory Day” is Ji Soo’s first film position. It’s a coming of age film that touches on tragedy, friendship, loss, and with all the attention sweet in the primary solid, you actually can’t go unsuitable. Ji Soo’s character Yong Bi is prepared to guard and assist his shut associates in any respect prices. You’ll be able to actually see the dedication Ji Soo put into his character by way of this position as you’ll see the light-hearted and cute aspect of Ji Soo for the primary little bit of the film, and you then’ll get the extraordinary aspect of him for the remainder of the movie. It actually showcases his appearing skills!

5. “Docs”

Hong Ji Hong (Kim Rae Received) is a great and devoted trainer who has Yoo Hye Jung (Park Shin Hye) as a scholar. Hye Jung likes to get into hassle and tends to be misunderstood by folks round her. She’s been by way of numerous unhealthy luck in her life, and Ji Hong sees this and desires to assist her. Kim Soo Chul (Ji Soo) turns into a loyal good friend to Hye Jung, and they can assist one another as they turn out to be adults.

Though Ji Soo isn’t part of the primary solid on this explicit drama, he undoubtedly stands out. When Soo Chul first meets Hye Jung, he’s a little bit of a nasty boy, and his allure is oh so evident. There’s something a couple of gel-haired Ji Soo on a motorbike that may make anybody swoon! It was particularly candy seeing him turn out to be a household man afterward within the sequence and seeing him stay such a loyal good friend to Hye Jung.

You can begin watching Ji Soo in “Docs” right here:

Watch Now

6. “Scarlet Coronary heart: Goryeo”

Lee Joon Gi performs the arduous to deal with, robust Wang So who is without doubt one of the many princes in line to turn out to be King. When he meets Hae Soo (IU), he falls in love along with her however can’t appear to seek out the appropriate time to ever be along with her. Sadly, it appears as if Wang Jung (Ji Soo) additionally falls in love with Hae Soo, and it’s his devoted love that helps Hae Soo on the finish.

Ugh, it’s very a lot doable you cried each time Ji Soo was on display screen all through this sequence. Seeing Wang Jung dedicate his life to Hae Soo and never anticipating something in return from her is the definition of heartbreaking. In case you weren’t a fan of Ji Soo earlier than, you’re certain to turn out to be one after seeing him on this position.

(*8*)

7. “Sturdy Lady Do Bong Quickly”

“Sturdy Lady Do Bong Quickly” stars Park Bo Younger as an aspiring sport maker who was born with tremendous energy. She meets Ahn Min Hyuk (Park Hyung Sik), the CEO of a sport firm, who, by probability, occurs to be in want of a bodyguard. He finally ends up hiring Do Bong Quickly with the added bonus of letting her develop a sport whereas she works for him.

Min Hyuk finally ends up falling in love with Bong Quickly first, however he quickly finds out that she’s head over heels in love along with her old flame In Gook Doo. Gook Doo, who’s performed by Ji Soo, is a macho cop who considers Bong Quickly a good friend and nothing extra.

Among the best elements about this sequence apart from seeing Ji Soo in uniform as a cop is seeing him go from being a troublesome man to being a susceptible and cute love sick pet by the top of it. His development and journey to discovering his emotions for Do Bong Quickly lit up the display screen.

He actually, lit up within the display screen.

Watch the primary episode right here:

Watch Now

8. “My First, First Love”

Ji Soo stars as Tae Oh, a rich boy who will get the possibility to dwell in one other home that his mother and father had inherited. His associates are all struggling by way of varied conditions which cause them to transfer into Tae Oh’s home. Music Yi (Jung Chae Yeon), is Tae Oh’s greatest good friend who he begins to develop emotions for.

Tae Oh’s love and loyalty to his greatest good friend Music Yi is so heartwarming to see. There isn’t something he wouldn’t do for her, and seeing him notice his emotions for her is all the things old flame romance tales are manufactured from. Ji Soo was in a position to painting the allure and candy nature of Tae Oh so naturally, and it’s as a result of he’s most likely that candy in actual life!

Bonus: “After I Was The Most Stunning”

Though the sequence will not be full but, Ji Soo as the highschool scholar who falls in love at first sight along with his trainer Oh Ye Ji (Im Soo Hyang) is perfection. The fervour during which Ji Soo is ready to present this love is so plausible, and it actually demonstrates how he has turn out to be such a revered actor at such a younger age. Right here’s to hoping for extra lead roles by the lovable Ji Soo!

Watch “After I Was The Most Stunning” beneath:

Watch Now

Hey Soompiers, what’s your favourite Ji Soo position? Let me know within the feedback beneath!