8 Movie Or TV Franchises Sophie Turner Would Be Perfect For

The Boys

A number of the superheroes that The Boys parody are the X-Males characters. In The Boys comics, they’re known as the G-Males. There’s a character known as Silver Kincaid that’s a parody of Jean Gray and Emma Frost. How cool would it not be if Turner performed a parody model of her Jean Gray character in The Boys.

It will be a fantastic inside joke and simply enjoyable stunt casting. I might like to see her have enjoyable with the crash and burning of The Darkish Phoenix.