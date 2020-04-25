8 Movie Or TV Franchises Sophie Turner Would Be Perfect For

Depart a Remark
Sophie Turner grew up on probably the most well-liked tv sequence of all-time. Being on Recreation of Thrones possible took up numerous her time, which can have prevented her from branching out into different movie and tv worlds. Nevertheless, Sophie Turner did handle to hitch one of many largest franchises with Marvel’s X-Males.
Final summer season, Turner as soon as once more took on the position of Jean Gray within the Darkish Phoenix film. Showing in X-Males films and on Recreation of Thrones has helped set up Turner as an actress who can deal with the pressures of starring in huge franchises. Now that Recreation of Thrones is over, Turner has much more alternatives to make appearances on main hit movies and films, and I might like to see her check her performing expertise in different movie initiatives.
I composed an inventory of some movie franchises and TV sequence that I believe Sophie Turner might actually add her distinctive abilities to and convey a brand new dynamic to the mission.
Unbelievable Beasts/Harry Potter
Unbelievable Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald type of performed quick and free with the canon Harry Potter storylines, in order that opened the world as much as do principally no matter with the way forward for the Harry Potter films and the Unbelievable Beasts world. Sophie Turner might play a Weasley, a member of the family of Lily Evans, and even a 3rd Scamander sibling. There was solely point out of Theseus Scamander (Callum Turner), however possibly down the road a shock sister will seem within the type of Sophie Turner. There are such a lot of ginger Harry Potter character prospects with Turner, however she might additionally play a non-ginger position.
Unbelievable Beasts remains to be discovering itself, and that leaves room for a large wizarding world of alternatives. Sophie Turner is finest recognized for her dramatic roles, however in Unbelievable Beasts might permit her to painting a extra colourful character. She might simply tackle a unusual wizard position and provides the position a little bit of drama, a lot of flare, and a few razzle-dazzle. We additionally by no means know if J.Ok Rowling might determine to develop the Harry Potter world to incorporate extra prequels or sequels set far sooner or later. Sophie Turner might actually flourish as a magical being within the Unbelievable Beasts and Harry Potter world.
The Starvation Video games
Jennifer Lawrence shot to tremendous stardom from her position as Katniss Everdeen in The Starvation Video games films. She performed the brooding hero nicely, and Sophie Turner might play a task in Suzanne Collins’ universe simply as nicely. There’s an upcoming Starvation Video games prequel e book known as The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes that focuses on a teen President Coriolanus Snow, performed by Donald Sutherland within the authentic Starvation Video games films. It was just lately introduced that the prequel e book will turn into a film.
The e book follows Snow as a mentor to a woman from District 12. You understand who could be nice to play this lady? Sophie Turner. Nicely truly, we don’t know a lot in regards to the character but, but when we needed to guess, she’ll most likely be rather a lot like Katniss, which implies a darkish persona, clever, and resourceful. These are traits that Turner portrays very nicely on display screen.
Disney Dwell Motion Remakes
I believe most of us can agree that we’ve been underwhelmed by Disney’s stay variations of their animated movies. Nevertheless, they made the home that Mickey Mouse constructed tons of cash. They’re not going anyplace. We’ve already had remakes of Magnificence and the Beast, Cinderella,and an upcoming Little Mermaid film. It’s time for a Sleeping Magnificence remake with Sophie Turner.
Truthfully, there’s a cause why there are these Maleficent films and never a Princess Aurora one, and it’s as a result of Aurora isn’t essentially the most fascinating princess, however this could all change with some reinvention. I’m simply spitballing, however flip Aurora right into a badass warrior who simply occurs to prick her hand whereas preventing a dragon? I don’t know, fully altering the story labored for Snow White and the Huntsman, proper?
Killing Eve
I might like to see Sophie Turner play an murderer rival for Villanelle (Jodie Comer). Sansa Stark grew right into a semi-dark character because of the circumstances and violence that she needed to endure all through Recreation of Thrones.I want to see Turner play a darkish character by design. She might play a sociopath that has no regret in Killing Eve.
Sophie Turner, Jodie Comer, and Sandra Oh may very well be one trendy and intriguing group. One minute Turner’s character might appear candy and harmless, then wham, slit your throat. It may very well be a really enjoyable character to look at.
Batman
Hear me out earlier than you listing the hundred and one explanation why I’m incorrect about having Sophie Turner be part of the Batman franchise as both Poison Ivy or Batgirl. Batgirl is a pure match for Sophie Turner as a result of she has an earnest high quality to her performing that would work nicely for a personality that’s a younger girl attempting to determine what it means to be a superhero.
Poison Ivy is a really attractive character that won’t match Sophie Turner’s present on-screen status, however with the fitting course, she may very well be a fantastic foil to Robert Pattinson’s Batman in a future film and a really attractive villain.
The Conjuring
Sophie Turner isn’t a stranger to the horror movie style. She appeared in One other Me, a horror thriller about doppelgangers. As a result of Sophie Turner has some expertise within the scary film style, she is likely to be a very good match for The Conjuring sequence.
The Conjuring films have been increasing past the unique films to incorporate just a few spin-off sequence just like the Annabelle films. I might like to see Sophie Turner seem in one other Conjuring sequel or one of many spin-off films. One thing tells me that Turner might excel at taking part in an emotionally depleted character who finds her power to fight monsters.
The Boys
A number of the superheroes that The Boys parody are the X-Males characters. In The Boys comics, they’re known as the G-Males. There’s a character known as Silver Kincaid that’s a parody of Jean Gray and Emma Frost. How cool would it not be if Turner performed a parody model of her Jean Gray character in The Boys.
It will be a fantastic inside joke and simply enjoyable stunt casting. I might like to see her have enjoyable with the crash and burning of The Darkish Phoenix.
Jumanji
The most effective issues in regards to the Jumanji world is that it lets the principle actors play hyper exaggerated characters. I might simply see Sophie Turner taking part in some wacky, evil scientist character in a future Jumanji film.
It may additionally be good for her to get to seem in a film along with her brother-in-law Nick Jonas. Jumanji is a franchise that has numerous enjoyable, so this might be a task that allow’s Turner discover her comedic facet.
When you can’t wait to see extra of Sophie Turner, she at present seems within the Quibi sequence Survive.
