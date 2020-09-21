8 MPs from opposition parties including Derek O’Brien and Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for a week, know what is the reason

8 Opposition MPs Suspended From Rajya Sabha: Eight MPs of the opposition party have been suspended in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday due to the huge uproar during the discussion on the Agriculture Bill. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu suspended TMC MP Derek O Brien, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Raji Satava, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elmaran Karim for a week. According to the information, action has been taken against these MPs under Rule 256. Also Read – Farmers Bill: What do farmers want? Know here the doubts and demands of farmers about MSP

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 10 am, following ruckus by Opposition MPs

Let me tell you that during the discussion on the Agriculture Bill on Sunday, many Opposition MPs created a ruckus in the House. TMC MPs Derek O’Brien and Sanjay Singh had reached Bell and started committing uproar. At the same time, Rajiv Satava climbed on the table in front of the general secretary.

Apart from this, opposition MPs also broke the vice-chairman’s mike. Dereke O’Brien waved and tore the rule book in front of the seat. At the same time, many other MPs tore away the copy of the Kisan Bill.

Apart from this, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected the opposition’s no confidence motion against Deputy Chairman Harivansh. Venkaiah Naidu said that the proposal was not in proper format.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that according to the record of the proceedings of the House, the Deputy Chairman had repeatedly asked the members to go to their places and not create ruckus in the House and present their amendments. According to Naidu, the Deputy Chairman also said that the members should return to their places, after which they will get divided. He said that the motion presented against him is not in the prescribed format and the 14 days time required for this has also not been followed.

The Chairman said that during the uproar yesterday the behavior of the members was objectionable and unparliamentary. He said that yesterday was a very bad day for the Rajya Sabha. During this, members also behaved indecisively with the Deputy Chairman. During this time the uproar in the House continued and the government proposed to suspend eight opposition members for the remaining time of the current session, which was accepted by the House by voice.

Let us tell you that on Sunday, two bills related to the farmers (Rajya Sabha) also passed with the voice of the farmers, due to the huge uproar of opposition. The two bills passed by the Rajya Sabha (Farm Bills) are the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill -2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and the Agreements Bill -2020. Now this bill will be sent to the President and it will become law.

Earlier, there was a strong opposition from the opposition between the statements of the Agriculture Minister too. During this time, opposition MPs broke the deputy’s mike. After the passing of the Farmers Bill, Prime Minister Modi called it a big day in India’s agricultural history.

