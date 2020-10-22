8 MVs By Female K-Pop Stars That Inspire Us To Go On A Solo Virtual Trip

Typically, all we’d like is to get away from all of it and escape to a fantastic place, particularly with the whole lot that’s been occurring all over the world. Sadly, touring just isn’t actually advisable because of COVID-19 — however that doesn’t imply we will’t dream and save adventures till higher days, which hopefully will come quickly. Fortunately we’ve got Ok-pop stars who’ve blessed us with good aesthetic music movies that enable us to do solo journey, think about, and expertise breathtaking places, albeit vicariously and nearly. Listed below are a number of the MVs with wonderful places and enjoyable actions you are able to do alone and add to your bucket checklist!

Pattern all types of scrumptious meals like IU in “Each finish of the day”

IU not solely serenaded us with this memorable tune, however she additionally made us need to pack our luggage and discover the streets lined with colourful homes the place this video was shot. The image-perfect place is none apart from Burano, an island near Venice that’s made up of canals, bridges, colourful homes, and buildings. In a single scene, IU tries quite a lot of genuine Italian dishes: from pasta, seafood veggies, and crimson berry dessert. Who wants a companion when a visit might be as scrumptious as this?

Drive to the desert like Taeyeon in “Why”

It’s been 4 years since its launch however Taeyeon’s tune “Why” continues to be a bop and related tune at this time. Rather more iconic was her music video, the place she was chilling by the pool all by herself, having fun with the solar with out a care on the planet. The video additionally reveals her driving into the desert, distant from her worries. Filmed in California, the video provides us good vibes and is a reminder to re-energize ourselves every so often.

If going to the new desert isn’t precisely your factor, Taeyeon, being the aesthetic queen that she is, offers another choice: traipsing within the extensive, inexperienced expanse of New Zealand in her video for “I.” Right here, you’ll be able to watch the sundown, breathe contemporary air, and easily get misplaced in nature as you heal your thoughts, physique, and spirit. You may also acknowledge the gorgeous place with MAMAMOO’s video, “Starry Night time,” which was additionally filmed in the identical nation however in numerous spots which can be simply as wonderful.

Dwell in a palace like Jennie in “Solo”

Jennie not solely sang about being solo, she additionally confirmed us how inviting it’s to freely do issues alone in her music video: dance like nobody’s watching (actually), sleep in, lounge on the pool, and discover your environment. The MV was shot completely in London, with places that Jennie made much more attention-grabbing along with her presence and beautiful designer outfits. It’s the final word solo journey second accomplished in fashion. She provides the very best temper in her lyrics too: “This time I’m solely me, myself and I…. I need to go distant, I need to shine brightly.”

Watch a musical efficiency in an empty theater like Jessi in “Who dat B”

The placement for this video is undisclosed, however its luxe environment, awe-inspiring baroque-style room, and wonderful views from the rooftop of a cathedral make us need to placed on a protracted robe and celebration like Jessi did all on her personal. The fierce tune additionally featured the rapper-singer in a theater the place she is each the viewers and the performer. Along with her bedazzled gown and diamond equipment, she appeared like a queen who owned the place. She’s highly effective and unapologetic about it. In spite of everything, as she says in her lyrics, “I ain’t received time for haters.”

Calm down in an infinity pool overlooking the mountain and seas like Hwasa in “LMM”

South Korea could also be recognized for its trendy, cosmopolitan capital metropolis, however a few of its islands are hidden gems on the subject of journey. Hwasa’s video for “LMM” is proof of this because it was filmed in an island resort referred to as the Kosmos off the east coast of South Korea. True to its title, the resort provides its visitors the very best of each worlds: modern structure and the great thing about nature. Its title can be derived from the view at night time the place one can see the sky full of stars. Within the video, Hwasa has her moments of solitude on this otherworldly place, and who can blame her if she desires to remain right here all by herself?

Be one with nature like YooA in “Bon Voyage”

Befitting of YooA’s total idea for her solo debut, “Bon Voyage” tells the story of a younger lady discovering herself in nature and journey. The filming location of the MV is estimated to be Bijarim-ro, Jeju Island and it options YooA reworking right into a forest nymph in unforgettable places just like the sunflower fields, ocean, and inexperienced forest. It’s making us need to kick off our heels, go barefoot, and really feel nature therapeutic our woes away!

Do all the very best journey actions like Suzy in “Vacation”

From strolling on a white-sand desert, going for a trip in a ship and a small aircraft over the ocean, to swimming and sunbathing within the tropics, Suzy has accomplished all of it on this trip grande that greater than matches her tune titled “Vacation.” The music video was shot in many scenic places together with Lengthy Seaside, California and the White Sands Nationwide Monument in New Mexico. She is unquestionably a journey and vogue inspiration!

Hey Soompiers! Which of those places would you want to go to sometime? Inform us within the feedback under!

DianneP_Kim is an English journal and on-line editor primarily based in South Korea. She is the creator of a Ok-pop fashion e book revealed by Skyhorse Publications, New York, and has lately launched her second e book about BTS. Test it out on Amazon and comply with her on Instagram at @dianne_panda!