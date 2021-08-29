8 options that Home windows 11 has ignored and that customers pass over

Home windows 11 builds that Insiders contributors have had a possibility to check in contemporary weeks display many new functionalities, robust arguments to transport to the brand new Microsoft working gadget … if our {hardware} lets in it.

However they’re additionally appearing that Microsoft has made up our minds to do with out, in flip, Home windows 10 functionalities that many customers used: a few of them have been already introduced through Microsoft in the similar Home windows 11 presentation tournament …





…however others were added to the record as new builds have been launched of the successor of Home windows 10. Now, customers consider in getting Microsoft to rethink and come with a few of them in Home windows 11 ahead of the discharge of its ultimate model.

A few of them have began to bring together those longed-for options in a Reddit thread (and it is unexpected to look the collection of options Microsoft has dropped for no obvious reason why).

Can drag and drop a record to the taskbar to open it with any of the programs hooked up to it.

The choice of transfer the taskbar to the facet of the display screen that we desire , as an alternative of holding it fastened on the backside of it.

Mix home windows of the similar utility handiest when the taskbar is complete .

Have folders within the Get started menu to raised arrange your content material.

Can completely take away the ‘Really useful’ phase from the Get started menu Home windows, having the ability to commit all that white area to the pinned programs.

The present Home windows 10 gadget for converting default apps: in Home windows 11, as an alternative of fixing ‘internet browser’, we need to alternate, part through part, which programs are run to open the * .HTM, * .HTML recordsdata, the HTTPS protocol, the HTTP, and so on.



Converting default apps in Home windows 10 (left) and Home windows 11 (proper).

To confess offline accounts (i.e. no longer connected to an Outlook.com account) and Home windows 11 House .

Get admission to record of connection to Bluetooth gadgets handiest through urgent Home windows + Okay (the trail to this serve as in Home windows 11 is a lot more devious).

Is it imaginable for Microsoft to rectify?

It’s not inconceivable thatWhen Microsoft releases the overall model of Home windows 11, let’s have a look at that a few of these purposes were ‘rescued’ on the final minute through the corporate. Then again, the chance that we will be able to see that varies so much in each and every case.

The adjustments associated with the alternate of default systems, regardless of all of the controversy they are going to entail, appear to have been neatly idea out through Microsoft, and were defended and argued through corporate spokespersons…

… With reference to different minor adjustments, alternatively, We would possibly see Redmond go into reverse to any of them.

And also you? Do youWhat options of Home windows 10 do you already pass over in Home windows 11?