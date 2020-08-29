8 passengers arrested with 504 biscuits of gold worth about 43 crores from New Delhi railway station

Gold News: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence at the New Delhi railway station, ie DRI, has got a big success. On Friday, 8 passengers were arrested from New Delhi railway station. According to news agency ANI, 504 foreign gold biscuits have been recovered from them. The reason for these gold biscuits is 83.621 kg and its value is being said to be about 42.89 crores. Also Read – Gold Prices Today 29 August 2020: Gold, silver flashed again in the weekend, know today’s price

Eight passengers were intercepted at New Delhi railway station & 504 smuggled foreign origin gold bars were recovered from their possession. The eight passengers have been arrested. Further investigation underway: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence pic.twitter.com/WFfdosRNod

– ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

It is being told that the people caught were hiding the gold in a specially sewn cloth vest. After receiving intelligence, eight passengers arriving in New Delhi by Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express were stopped at the station and 504 foreign origin gold biscuits were recovered from them.

The statement issued by the DRI stated, “All the accused had fake identity cards and smuggled gold biscuits into India through the Indo-Myanmar border. ‘Gold was hidden in a specially sewn cloth. All eight people have been arrested and further investigations are on.