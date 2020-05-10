8 Questions We Still Have About Wonder Woman 1984

If Patty Jenkins already has a fundamental concept of what she needs to do in Wonder Woman 3, that implies that she will be able to depart Wonder Woman 1984 in a chief place for the second sequel to choose up – however whether or not or not that may occur is unknown at this level. And going again to the final part, we all know that there might be a flashback sequence that brings us to Themyscira within the movie, however will it take time to determine the muse for what the spin-off might be? Just like the case with the potential for DC Prolonged Universe, even only a post-credits scene would do wonders on this division, however that’s no assure for the reason that first Wonder Woman film went with out a credit tag.