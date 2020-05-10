8 Questions We Still Have About Wonder Woman 1984

Depart a Remark
Followers have needed to reveal numerous persistence within the run as much as the discharge of Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984. It’s arduous sufficient that it’s been three years since we first received to see Gal Gadot kick ass in her personal superhero origin story, however the added insult to damage is the truth that the objective posts preserve transferring. Having wrapped manufacturing in late 2018, the unique plan was to have the movie out in theaters in November or December 2019, however that schedule was nixed in favor of a summer season launch date… after which the pandemic occurred. We’re hungry to see Princess Diana of Themyscira again on the massive display, however now have to attend till August earlier than that occurs.
One of many principal the explanation why we’re so excited to see Wonder Woman 1984 is as a result of there are such a lot of methods during which it stays a real curiosity – because the trailers for the film have solely revealed sufficient data to supply an concept of what to anticipate. There are a variety of massive questions we’ve got that don’t presently have any solutions, and we figured we’d use this function to speak them out.
What Will Cheetah Look Like In Wonder Woman 1984?
One of many earliest issues we knew about Wonder Woman 1984 was that it will be the primary live-action film to function the DC Comics villain Barbara Ann Minerva a.ok.a. Cheetah, and that the character can be portrayed by Kristen Wiig. Since then we’ve discovered that the story will function her as a nerdy pal of Diana’s earlier than reworking her right into a feline-themed supervillain… however every part else about her, together with her closing look, has been saved a thriller.
Whether or not it’s as a result of the manufacturing needs the look to stay a secret till audiences see the movie, or as a result of there may be some concern of Cats-related backlash, Wonder Woman 1984 has determined to not function any footage of Cheetah within the advertising and marketing for the movie, so we’re simply left imagining what she’s going to in the end appear to be. It’s positively irritating, however the excellent news is that the visible results groups behind the film have had a complete lot of additional time to guarantee that she appears completely excellent when the blockbuster is prepared for theatrical distribution. Talking of which…
Will Wonder Woman 1984 Hold Its August Launch Date?
Again in March in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was some query as as to if or not shelter-in-place protocols would wind up impacting the set June launch date for Wonder Woman 1984, however then that pondering went out the window when theaters throughout the nation began shuttering their doorways. In a defensive transfer, Warner Bros. made the choice to push the movie again by about two months, transferring it to August 14, 2020 – however will that wind up being the final transfer that it makes, or can we anticipate one other one within the coming weeks/months?
As of proper now, the longer term that has theaters reopening and grouping swaths of movie-goers into crowded auditoriums is an unsure one, as its unclear each when it can truly be protected to reengage with social actions, and likewise when folks at giant will begin feeling snug with it once more. Hopefully scientists will begin offering options quickly, however till they do Wonder Woman 1984’s August date could show to be short-term.
The place Does The Golden Eagle Armor Come From In Wonder Woman 1984?
As its closing motion beat, the primary trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 reveals that the eponymous heroine might be getting a brand new costume within the blockbuster, as she might be sporting a live-action model of the Golden Eagle armor that the character wore in Mark Waid and Alex Ross’ “Kingdom Come” collection within the comics. Armed with wings that appear to vanish and reappear at will, the go well with could have many skills the we don’t but find out about, and there are literally a bunch of questions we’ve got about it, however our greatest is regarding the armor’s origins.
The essential Wonder Woman costume that everyone knows was armor that Diana took together with her as she traveled from Themyscira to Man’s World, so the place does the Golden Eagle armor truly come from? Is it probably a part of an exhibit on the museum the place our hero works as a curator? Or possibly does she make a journey again dwelling… which brings us to our subsequent query.
Will Wonder Woman 1984’s Plot Hyperlink Again To Themyscira?
Due to trailers, it has been confirmed that Wonder Woman 1984 might be utilizing a portion of its runtime to move audiences again to Themyscira – nevertheless, the presence of Diana as a younger lady (performed by Lilly Aspell) and Robin Wright’s Antiope recommend that what we’ve seen thus far is flashback materials. That being stated, there may be nonetheless the lingering query of whether or not or not that would be the full extent of the fantastical hidden island’s position within the movie.
Within the historical past of Wonder Woman comics, a fantastic quantity have discovered a approach to have the good Amazonian hero return to the land of her delivery, even in instances the place her return is strictly forbidden, and it will actually be silly to low cost the likelihood that Wonder Woman 1984 will pull off that transfer. In spite of everything, along with being an affordable place for Diana to seek out the Golden Eagle armor, there may be numerous drama to be discovered within the homecoming since it will see Diana reuniting together with her mom, Queen Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen) after being away for many years.
What Is Maxwell Lord’s Recreation Plan In Wonder Woman 1984?
In Wonder Woman 1984, audiences might be launched to a brand new form of Maxwell Lord. Performed by The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal, he has been described as a king of infomercials who has an organization that focuses on satisfying the particular wishes of its purchasers. After all, no supervillain provides something away free of charge, so we’re left asking ourselves each A) what’s Lord getting in trade for his companies, and B) given that he’s a personality within the comics who has a historical past of working like a chess participant, what’s his huge image objective?
One of the curious pictures within the trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 has the character clutching some form of unusual stone/crystal (as seen within the picture above), and it actually simply furthers the thriller. Is Maxwell Lord utilizing that stone for fantastical functions, or maybe is it an indication that he’s merely an asset in a extra highly effective beings’ sport?
How Is Steve Trevor Still Alive In Wonder Woman 1984?
Provided that it’s probably the most emotional moments within the movie, Wonder Woman followers received’t quickly neglect that Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor died on the finish of World Conflict I, sacrificing himself by detonating a aircraft he was flying so as to cease a devastating assault. So how is it that Wonder Woman 1984 options him alive within the mid-1980s trying like he hasn’t aged a day from when he first met Diana? That’s a completely professional query, however one which conjures up zipped lips from anybody truly concerned with the manufacturing.
Arguably the obvious reply can be that Steve is by some means a creation of Maxwell Lord’s, provided that reuniting with him can be Diana’s biggest want – however, as famous, understanding how that might even be attainable is unclear at current. Plus, as a result of this can be a comedian ebook film, that’s actually solely considered one of lots of of prospects, starting from “he’s a clone” to “he’s a time traveler” to “he’s from one other dimension.”
How Will Wonder Woman 1984 Develop The DC Prolonged Universe?
Each film that’s half of a bigger franchise of movies operates on considered one of two ranges: both they merely have their very own story to inform, or they closely contribute to huge image developments. Given Wonder Woman 1984’s setting, it’s fairly straightforward to imagine that the upcoming movie will fall into the previous camp – however that doesn’t imply that it received’t probably nonetheless discover some methods to have a big impression on the world within the bigger universe.
Justice League could not have labored out as plans, however the DC Prolonged Universe continues to be alive and nicely due to heroes like Aquaman, Shazam!, and The Flash, so we shouldn’t low cost the likelihood that the blockbuster might squeeze one thing into the image – even when it’s only a post-credits scene. Frankly, it will simply be good to know at this level how interconnected future options are going to be.
Will There Be A Set Up For The Third Wonder Woman Film/The Amazons Spin-Off?
Wonder Woman 1984 might not be out but, however we already know that it received’t be the final chapter within the titular heroine’s story. This isn’t simply because the Gal Gadot character is beloved and rakes in field workplace {dollars}, but additionally as a result of the longer term has already been confirmed. Not solely has Patty Jenkins revealed that she is actively engaged on an untitled Wonder Woman 3, she has additionally been growing a spin-off that might middle on the Amazons. Neither of those tasks have launch dates but, however one has to ponder the potential for strikes being made to set them up within the upcoming blockbuster.
If Patty Jenkins already has a fundamental concept of what she needs to do in Wonder Woman 3, that implies that she will be able to depart Wonder Woman 1984 in a chief place for the second sequel to choose up – however whether or not or not that may occur is unknown at this level. And going again to the final part, we all know that there might be a flashback sequence that brings us to Themyscira within the movie, however will it take time to determine the muse for what the spin-off might be? Just like the case with the potential for DC Prolonged Universe, even only a post-credits scene would do wonders on this division, however that’s no assure for the reason that first Wonder Woman film went with out a credit tag.
Our curiosity about Wonder Woman 1984 received’t be absolutely satiated till we’ve truly seen the movie, however keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for the entire newest updates about it as we get nearer to its launch.
