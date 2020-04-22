8 Questions We Still Have After Tron: Legacy

How Is Quorra Faring In The Human World?

As Tron 3 has been described as partially being about Olivia Wilde’s Quorra and her adjustment to the world of the people, the potential sequel to Tron: Legacy already has one of many questions we’re seeking to have answered constructed into its very storyline. We final noticed Kevin Flynn’s Iso companion using into the dawn together with his son, Sam, implying that the 2 had been about to set off on their very own set of adventures in our world. Whereas Tron: Ascension is meant to be set years after Tron: Legacy, we’ll most likely be skipping over the preliminary awkward phases if we ever see the movie develop into a actuality.