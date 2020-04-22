8 Questions We Still Have After Tron: Legacy

Depart a Remark
It has been practically 10 full years because the launch of Tron: Legacy, and the bold sequel to Disney’s 1982 cult traditional Tron nonetheless has some excellent questions its followers need solutions to. With the imaginations of followers nonetheless captured by the world that administrators Steven Lisbarger and Joseph Kosinski have, respectively, created and expanded upon, it was solely a matter of time earlier than folks began to ask about some lingering ideas left within the wake of this contemporary sequel.
Now that Disney+ has come round to open this explicit topic up for examination, and with all the latest speak about Tron: Legacy getting ready the world to have fun the movie’s 10th anniversary, we’re going to dig deep and ask eight questions we nonetheless have about what occurred when the movie ended.
Recreation on, Customers; it’s time to return to Disney’s colourful sci-fi panorama, and begin digging round for questions we’d like to see answered within the close to future.
Can Alan Bradley Save ENCOM?
Named the chairman of the ENCOM on the finish of Tron: Legacy, Alan Bradley (Bruce Boxleitner) turned a strong ally to Sam Flynn (Garret Hedlund) as soon as he returned from the digital world. Able to take again the corporate that his father began, Sam felt it solely correct to enlist the person that helped the primary era of Flynns win the corporate within the first place.
However can Alan Bradley, within the wake of the ENCOM OS-12 leak, and the in depth mismanagement of the corporate below earlier chairman Richard Mackey, proper the ship in time for Tron 3 to open with a thriving firm? It’s fairly potential, however that query’s reply lies in the results of one other essential Tron: Legacy query.
Is Sam Flynn Actually Going To Stick With Working ENCOM?
The unhealthy boy of ENCOM, Sam Flynn, seems to be to have turned over a brand new leaf and brought an curiosity in operating the corporate his father Kevin (Jeff Bridges) helped flip right into a online game and computing empire earlier than his disappearance. However is Sam’s curiosity in taking up the corporate in Tron: Legacy going to maintain him occupied?
A daredevil who has a style for journey, the hunt he went on on the planet of Packages could have been crammed with sufficient hazard to quench his thirst and encourage him to cool down for a second. However that second could possibly be over earlier than you recognize it, with Sam searching for one thing riskier and extra innovative to partake in; which might run counter to the accountable picture he began to domesticate on the finish of Tron: Legacy.
What Are The Dillingers Plotting For Tron 3?
Within the hidden particular options assortment on the Tron: Legacy Blu-ray, there’s a brief video that exhibits a textual content trade between Edward Dillinger Jr. (Cillian Murphy) and his father, Edward Sr. Upon studying that Sam is now answerable for ENCOM, the daddy asks the son if this new flip of occasions can be an issue.
As Edward Dillinger Jr. tells his father the Flynn takeover received’t be an issue within the slightest, there’s clearly a plan to take ENCOM again for themselves. Which poses the query of what precisely the 2 are going to do so as to seize energy for the as soon as highly effective, now disgraced household of ENCOM’s storied historical past.
Are Kevin Flynn/Clu/Tron Actually Lifeless?
Very similar to any good film/comedian franchise, the demise of main characters ought to at all times be questioned. Tron: Legacy provides the viewers three whoppers to query in its third act, as Tron sacrifices himself to avoid wasting the Flynns, and Kevin merges with Clu so as to nullify his existence.
However are all three of those Tron characters actually useless? You’d should assume that their deaths, particularly in digital house, may simply be overwritten. To not point out, the ghosts of their code may very simply be hiding within the gateway gadget that Sam makes use of to reconnect together with his father. After all, even when they’re nonetheless alive, there’s one other query that pops up.
How Is Quorra Faring In The Human World?
As Tron 3 has been described as partially being about Olivia Wilde’s Quorra and her adjustment to the world of the people, the potential sequel to Tron: Legacy already has one of many questions we’re seeking to have answered constructed into its very storyline. We final noticed Kevin Flynn’s Iso companion using into the dawn together with his son, Sam, implying that the 2 had been about to set off on their very own set of adventures in our world. Whereas Tron: Ascension is meant to be set years after Tron: Legacy, we’ll most likely be skipping over the preliminary awkward phases if we ever see the movie develop into a actuality.
However that doesn’t imply there received’t be some ideas she’s needed to both ingeniously work round, or fairly presumably, nonetheless hasn’t gotten the cling of but. Seeing as she’s one of the colourful characters added to the Tron panorama, any subsequent steps want to incorporate catching up with this digital Disney princess.
The place In The World Is Lora Baines-Bradley?
Apart from an look on the WonderCon viral advertising occasion for the Flynn Lives ARG, Cindy Morgan’s Lora Baines-Bradley, spouse to Bruce Boxleitner’s Alan Bradley, hasn’t actually been energetic within the Tron canon. Whereas she is alive and nicely, regardless of the alternate canon created within the Tron 2.0 online game, Lora isn’t seen or talked about in Tron: Legacy. With Boxleitner being a possible no-show for one more sequel, followers are most likely questioning whether or not or not Lora will lastly make her cinematic return with a 3rd Tron movie.
It might appear to make sense, as not solely has the know-how superior in order that her program Yori may be revived/deaged, but in addition that within the potential absence of Kevin Flynn, it might be the right time to proceed the story of the Bradley household’s progress since Tron. Although, talking of reviving the threads left open by Tron…
Will Flynn’s Arcade Ever Reopen?
With the constructing nonetheless filled with video video games, the lease clearly nonetheless being paid and Sam Flynn having his final assembly with Alan Bradley in Tron: Legacy inside its partitions, Flynn’s Arcade is unquestionably destined to be reopened, proper? An emblem of the traditional age of ENCOM, and a memorial to Kevin Flynn himself, it’s a prospect too good to move up.
Arcades and nostalgia have develop into well-liked with youthful generations, and on prime of that luck, Sam would have an ideal reminder of simply what his father’s legacy added as much as in the long term. Plus, you may’t shut down the “Residence of House Paranoids.” That’s tantamount to ripping down an American landmark!
May We Lastly Get A Sequel To Tron: Legacy?
And now, our dance ends with the identical acquainted step that we’ve been making over the course of the previous decade. All of those unanswered questions on the finish of Tron: Legacy have led to the one which issues most: whether or not any of these explicit queries can be answered via a sequel to Joseph Kosinski’s 2010 field workplace success.
With a script that was 80% accomplished, one other follow-up thought supposedly within the works with Jared Leto, plus Tron followers and creators alike nonetheless holding out hope for one more spherical on The Grid, it appears like a brand new installment on this sequence is a no brainer. However, in fact, like many different sequels the world want to see occur, the studio brass at Disney are the gate keepers that maintain the keys to the way forward for Tron: Legacy’s unanswered questions.
We could by no means get the solutions to those and lots of different questions that Tron: Legacy has left the door open to. However possibly, if we preserve asking, there’s an opportunity that the excitement will develop loud sufficient for Tron: Ascension, or every other third Tron movie, to lastly take its place on the hypothetical future field workplace.
Within the meantime, in the event you’re seeking to return to the world of Tron: Legacy, you may take pleasure in a free 7-day trial of Disney+ and get again onto The Grid very quickly! And don’t neglect, the brief lived animated spin-off Tron: Rebellion is on the market on that very same platform.
