8 Quick Things We Know About The Batman

The Batman Will Function At Least 4 Villains

The Batman reportedly takes place through the eponymous protagonist’s second 12 months of crimefighting, so though it’s not an origin story, Bruce Wayne remains to be getting the grasp of holding Gotham Metropolis secure. Effectively, he’s about to be thrown into the deep finish of the pool, as he’ll be going through off in opposition to no less than 4 faces from his rogues gallery. Okay, contemplating Catwoman is extra of an anti-hero/ally within the comics within the trendy period, so maybe meaning Zoë Kravitz’s iteration will probably be extra of a minor impediment than an precise antagonist. Nevertheless, that also leaves Paul Dano’s Riddler, Colin Farrell’s Penguin and John Turturro’s Carmine Falcone within the combine, all of whom have given the Darkish Knight loads of hassle through the years.