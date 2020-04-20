8 Quick Things We Know About The Suicide Squad

Will Smith Received’t Be Again, However Idris Elba Isn’t Taking part in Deadshot in The Suicide Squad

You will have observed that Will Smith’s identify isn’t talked about among the many listing of Suicide Squad stars prepared for spherical two, and that’s evidently as a result of he had scheduling conflicts that prevented him from being out there. However in the event you’ve heard tales that Idris Elba might be taking on his function as Floyd Lawton a.ok.a. Deadshot in The Suicide Squad, fret not. Whereas that was reportedly an concept that was had when Elba was in talks for the mission, it was finally determined that he ought to play a distinct character, retaining the door open for Smith to return to his DCEU half in some unspecified time in the future sooner or later.