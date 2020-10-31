8 Sinister K-Pop MVs That Channel The Halloween Spirit

(*8*)

With autumn leaves filling pavements and Pumpkin Spice lattes changing into the seasonal beverage of selection, it’s secure to say that Halloween is upon us. With artistic costumes and eerie vibes being the official representatives of the vacation, Okay-pop MVs bearing the identical theme have mainly develop into a part of the custom.

Here’s a choice of a number of the spookiest MVs by means of which you’re sure to channel the Halloween spirit!

1. T1419 – “Dracula”

This pre-debut MV from T1419 welcomes this 12 months’s Halloween. The members cover their identities behind a full face of make-up representing all kinds of evil creatures, whereas the setting reminds viewers of the house of Rely Dracula.

2. DreamCatcher – “Chase Me”

Haunted home? Verify. Witchcraft? Verify. Thrilling soundtrack? Double-check. DreamCatcher undoubtedly owns the eerie idea by way of each their music and visuals, and this MV is however one instance of many.

3. CROSS GENE – “Black or White”

Set off warning: there’s a number of bloodshed on this MV. CROSS GENE has kicked it up a notch on this ugly cinematography the place the members are dealing with themselves by actually placing an finish to their alter egos.

4. Girls’ Code – “Hate You”

Girls’ Code takes “youngster’s play” to the subsequent degree with their assortment of creepy dolls and equally terrifying eating desk units. Evidently that the members are final horror queens on this MV!

5. G-Dragon – “Coup D’état”

G-Dragon has undoubtedly mastered bizarreness within the making of his artwork, and it occurs to be aesthetically fascinating. This revolution-themed MV of his is not any exception as all kinds of soul-stirring symbolism compose the general surroundings in a daunting method.

6. NATURE – “Ladies”

This MV is goosebump-worthy from A to Z. From the primary scene with hanging scissors, NATURE exhibits a quite haunting aura that may hold you on the sting of your seat as you comply with the women up shut.

7. Zico feat. G.Soul – “Anti”

This one among a form collaboration is the right temper for Halloween. Zico raps his coronary heart out in response to the fixed criticism he will get from anti-fans in an apocalyptic setting, complemented by G.Soul’s hook.

8. Oh My Lady – “Windy Day”

Don’t get fooled by the lovable choreography and the attractive nature surrounding Oh My Lady. Similar to any horror film, it’s all sunshine and roses till a robust wind disturbs the women’ quietude as they discover themselves caught in a maze at night time or misplaced in a darkish freeway.

Which spooky Okay-pop MV is your favourite? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

Esmee L. is a Moroccan vigorous dreamer, author, and Hallyu fanatic.