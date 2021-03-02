8 Soul Swap K-Dramas To Snare Your Soul

There’s one thing inherently comedic about soul swap dramas as a result of, nicely, are you able to think about immediately being in another person’s physique? Or having to share yours? And what when you land within the physique of the other gender? Or in a special time interval even? It’s the right ingredient for rom-com shenanigans, and we aren’t going to be shy about our love for this explicit trope.

So right here now we have eight Okay-dramas — which might be fairly evenly unfold out throughout the final decade — that embrace all types of soul-swapping goodness that’ll simply seize your curiosity and soul!

“Secret Backyard” (2010)

We couldn’t presumably speak about soul swap dramas with out mentioning “Secret Backyard,” arguably probably the most well-known of the style. Everybody and their moms are accustomed to this whimsical and humorous story between a spunky stunt girl (Ha Ji Received) and a claustrophobic chaebol (Hyun Bin), who simply so occur to share insane chemistry. And actually, it’s a story that wants no additional introduction, however listed here are some buzzwords to assist jumpstart your reminiscence: Soul swap. Sequined tracksuit. Sit-ups. Foam kiss. The tip.

“49 Days” (2011)

(*8*)

“49 Days” follows the story of a lady, Shin Ji Hyun (Nam Gyu Ri), who tragically dies after getting caught in a multi-car pile-up, attributable to somebody who was making an attempt to kill herself. An angelic being (Jung Il Woo) approaches Ji Hyun and tells her she’s technically comatose. If she is ready to acquire three teardrops shed from real love throughout the subsequent 49 days, then she’ll be capable of get up. Ji Hyun finds her soul transported into Tune Yi Kyung (Lee Yo Received), the suicidal girl who prompted the very pile-up. The story is superbly written, and it poignantly handles the themes of life, love, and loss, taking you on a unforgettable curler coaster journey.

“Large” (2012)

There could be various dissenters once we speak about “Large” and the way it began out so zippy and entertaining (a Hong Sisters signature) solely to flub the touchdown. However frustration in the direction of the ending apart, this drama once more proves why Gong Yoo deserves all of the love. After a collection of occasions that you simply’ll simply have to observe to search out out, his 30ish-year-old physique turns into inhabited by an 18 12 months outdated. He’s each bit lovely, insecure, hilarious, and angsty as a teen can be, and his chemistry with Lee Min Jing will possible have you ever rewinding sure scenes time and again.

“Oh My Ghostess” (2015)

Within the adorably fun-to-watch “Oh My Ghostess,” Na Bong Solar (Park Bo Younger) is a really timid woman who immediately finds herself obsessive about seducing her boss, chef Kang Solar Woo (Jo Jung Suk). What’s behind her sudden change in habits you ask? Properly when you guessed soul possession, then give yourselves a pat within the again! Sure, Na Bong Solar’s physique is hitchhiked by the soul of Shin Soo Ae (Kim Seul Gi), who died earlier than she misplaced her virginity thus making her a dreaded virgin ghost. This drama is foolish and hilarious, with a great deal of coronary heart, and also you couldn’t ask for 3 extra excellent actors to take us on this tremendous enjoyable journey.

“Please Come Again, Mister” (2016)

“Please Come Again, Mister” didn’t get a large amount of fanfare throughout its run as a result of it aired towards the Hallyu powerhouse “Descendants of the Solar.” Which is a disgrace, as a result of it’s a very well-made drama with actually a powerful storyline, a stable solid, and double the soul-swapping. Two ahjusshis are reincarnated into the our bodies of a younger man and girl, respectively, so you’ll be able to think about the antics they’re as much as when our bodies that seem like Rain and Oh Yeon Search engine marketing go round performing like middle-aged males. They’ll make you giggle, then cry, then giggle when you’re crying.

“Two Cops” (2017)

That is the second Jo Jung Suk-led drama on this listing, however this time, he’s the one who’s taken over by one other soul. Jo Jung Suk is Cha Dong Tak, a work-obsessed detective who works within the violent crimes unit. Someday, he immediately finds himself caught with the soul of a sleazy con-artist (Kim Seon Ho) who significantly enjoys exploiting the foundations. And so the 2 individuals with vastly completely different personalities are immediately compelled to work with one another, and belief me once I say the bromance is powerful on this one. Throw in a feisty reporter (Hyeri), who attracts the eye of each men-slash-souls, and it’s simply full steam forward on this zany, feel-good drama.

“Room No. 9” (2018)

“Room No. 9” is a particular breed of drama. Initially, it’s a narrative centered round two girls who aren’t of their twenties or early thirties. And it’s a revenge thriller too, the place the one looking for revenge is the feminine lead *gasp*. Take a second and see when you can bear in mind the final drama that matches this standards. No? Like I stated, it’s a uncommon unicorn!

These two proficient actresses, Kim Hee Solar and Kim Hae Sook, are an absolute pleasure to observe in “Room No. 9” as a lawyer and a death-row convict, respectively. They actually get to flex their performing muscle tissue and lead us on this thrilling journey as their very own characters, and when the soul swap kicks in, as one another.

“Mr. Queen” (2020)

This newest entry within the soul swap style is one which has gotten loads of consideration and buzz for its enjoyable characters and colourful storyline. And extra considerably, they’ve a person’s soul (that’s from fashionable occasions no much less) trapped in a Queen’s physique (Shin Hye Solar) whereas stated physique continues to construct a relationship with the King (Kim Jung Hyun). So, because the King regularly falls for the Queen, simply which of those souls is he really opening as much as? The relationships are humorous, messy, and so, so relatable, and with all of the chemistry crackling round, you’ll simply end up swept off your ft.

Which of those soul swap dramas is your favourite? And which others do you need to suggest? Share your ideas and feedback beneath!



