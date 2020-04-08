8 Star Wars Characters Disney Has Largely Ignored

Depart a Remark
Star Wars accomplished The Skywalker Saga beneath Disney, and is already effectively into creating a complete new set of adventures with The Excessive Republic. In the meantime, the works of quite a few authors stay within the Legends/non-canon continuity, together with their characters, a few of that are well-loved within the fandom.
There are additionally the characters who’ve been fortunate sufficient to be part of official canon that, for one cause or one other, have fallen by the wayside within the Disney period. Listed below are a few of the standouts for me that, whereas I am uncertain it’s going to ever occur, am nonetheless hopeful they’re going to obtain some type of recognition or shine within the coming years.
Mara Jade Skywalker
Out of all of the Legends characters followers requested be used for the Sequel Trilogy, I believe Mara Jade Skywalker appeared probably the most. For these unfamiliar, Mara went from an Emperor’s Hand to Jedi Grasp, and ultimately turned the spouse of 1 Luke Skywalker. She was a beloved character in Legends canon, and one who followers nonetheless ponder whether or not she may very well be integrated into the story set in a galaxy far, far awat sooner or later.
I believe it is potential to re-introduce Mara Jade in a method just like what the franchise did with Grand Admiral Thrawn, which means it could possibly occur with heavy retcons and creativity. Maintain the elements that work and drop the stuff that does not make sense, although I see Luke having a spouse and by no means mentioning this as soon as in Star Wars: The Final Jedi or The Rise Of Skywalker probably being an issue. Causes may be made up for why, after all, however I am unable to think about a world the place Disney will bounce all of the hoops essential to make this occur.
Darth Plagueis
Many Star Wars followers have heard the tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Sensible, however since then, the franchise has executed little or no to deliver him into any film. Granted, there’s been little alternative to take action, contemplating he was murdered by Darth Sidious earlier than the Prequel trilogy.
Since his creation in Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith, followers have been to be taught extra about Plagueis. Proper now, the one canon factor concerning the character is that he existed, so the remainder cannot be fleshed out till Disney decides to re-introduce him. There’s an opportunity he may issue into in The Excessive Republic initiative the franchise is engaged on, although it largely will depend on how lengthy Plagueis was round earlier than Palpatine. The Sith Grasp discovered a method to cheat dying, so it stands to cause he may have an unnaturally lengthy lifespan.
Naga Sadow
It is greater than truthful to say Disney has sidestepped coping with a lot of The Outdated Republic period of the Star Wars timeline, which is actually fairly a disgrace. Living proof, this period comprises some of the highly effective Sith of all time, a magic consumer by the title of Naga Sadow. Sadow almost led the Sith to finish domination of the galaxy throughout the Nice Hyperspace Conflict along with his spectacular feats of magic that utilized the darkish aspect of the Pressure.
Some really insane stuff occurs in The Outdated Republic period, which is why those that adopted it need to see it tackled on the silver display sometime. Naga Sadow, for instance, was in a position to increase his magical skills from his ship and create illusions of beasts and different issues. Plus, a personality who manifests his Pressure powers with magic? That is the kind of creativity we have to see in Star Wars‘ future content material.
Jar Jar Binks
Jar Jar Binks is, with out query, probably the most divisive character within the Star Wars franchise. His position in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace has been mocked for many years, and he is criticized for issues, not the least of which his clumsiness. Nonetheless, followers have fought for Jar Jar to get some type of redemption through the years, however their plights have largely fallen upon deaf ears.
Jar Jar did get some web page time in in Star Wars: Aftermath: Empire’s Finish, and there was a rumor he’d seem within the Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence at one level. Till that involves cross although, it feels just like the small story the place he turned a avenue clown is the one Jar Jar follow-up, which is way from any redemption for the polarizing character.
Kyle Katarn
A reformed imperial soldier, Kyle Katarn was a Jedi who ran a number of covert missions for the Insurgent Alliance and New Republic. Joined by smuggler Jan Ors, the 2 thwarted a variety of Imperial plots and had a big affect on the Star Wars world previous to the Disney acquisition.
Whereas a beloved character, it is laborious to justify Katarn being added to the trendy canon of Star Wars. His former Empire story performed out within the Sequel Trilogy through Finn, and one in every of his greatest accomplishments (stealing the Demise Star blueprint) was negated with Jyn Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Disney may nonetheless definitely deliver again Katarn, although with two main elements of his story now credited to different characters, one would actually need to ask why it is even obligatory at this stage.
Sprint Rendar
Pre-Disney acquisition, there was a canonical work that linked Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Again and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Since then, Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire has reverted to Legends continuity, and with it, many of the story of Han Solo’s rival, Sprint Rendar. Rendar was the fill-in character for Solo whereas he was frozen in carbonite, and for all intents and functions, Rendar largely the identical character with out the Leia romance.
Surprisingly, Sprint Rendar has been introduced again into canon through Solo: A Star Wars Story: Tales from Vandor. The exerpt would not give greater than a quote on how he is a greater smuggler for a job than Han Solo, however at the least there’s a gap for this character to be re-introduced in Star Wars indirectly. Maybe this time, Sprint may be differentiated from Solo and perhaps ultimately turn out to be a personality to inform extra tales that happen inside the authentic trilogy.
Galen Marek
Galen Marek is the protaganist of the Star Wars: The Pressure Unleashed video video games, and a secret apprentice beneath Darth Vader. Marek sought out Jedi who escaped Order 66 at Vader’s behest, and did his bidding till Sidious found his existence. After Vader betrayed Marek twice, he ultimately turned on his former grasp and helped save key Rebel figures, like Mon Mothma. He finally sacrificed his life for the higher good.
All it could would take for Disney to make this canon is to say “Yeah, it occurred,” however in actuality, that is a complete can of worms. Confirming Marek confirms a variety of different characters, after which individuals would desire a film, merchandise, expanded materials, the entire 9 yards. With Lucasfilm all in on The Excessive Republic, I do not see confirming Galen Marek as a precedence anytime quickly, however we will proceed to hope it will change sooner or later.
Boba Fett
him, you’re keen on him, and you already know he is significantly better than his exit scene in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Boba Fett had an intensive historical past fleshed out within the Legends continuity, however that is all gone within the Disney period. Very similar to Jar Jar, the character obtained a point out in one of many Star Wars: Aftermath novels, which featured the implication Fett escaped digestion contained in the Sarlacc he fell into.
In Disney’s protection, there have been plans for a Boba Fett film that ultimately fell aside. Now it appears the Star Wars franchise is concentrated on The Mandalorian, which many suppose the character may seem on sooner or later. I’d say the percentages of Boba Fett resurfacing within the present canon is excessive, although not a certain factor till a mission really makes its method via.
Are there any characters you’d wish to see Disney acknowledge extra or in any respect within the coming years? Share your ideas within the feedback beneath and proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for all issues occurring in motion pictures and tv.
