8 Strange Things That Happen In Pokemon Shows We Just Accept

Pokemon was an enormous phenomenon when the present and sport debuted within the ’90s, and over 20 years later the franchise remains to be rolling robust. In reality a brand new anime was simply launched known as Pokemon Journeys: The Collection, which is a tender reboot of the adventures of Ash Ketchum that includes all of the added modifications to Pokemon which have occurred over time.
Whereas this new collection to this point addresses my predominant problem rising up of how Ash was a Pokemon fanatic however seemingly oblivious to Pokemon of different areas (as a result of they hadn’t been created but), there are some bizarre issues about Pokemon that may by no means change. Under are a few of the bizarre issues we have been pressured to simply accept throughout varied exhibits over time, and issues which will persist as Pokemon Journeys: The Collection continues its run.
Ash Ketchum Does not Age
Ash Ketchum is not the primary cartoon character in historical past to remain the identical age for a protracted time period, however this phenomena is particularly unusual within the Pokemon franchise. If the collection had been episodic it might be no massive deal, however as a result of Ash nonetheless acknowledges all his friendships, Pokemon, and health club battles of the previous, it is type of bizarre that he is nonetheless canonically 10 years outdated in Pokemon Journeys: The Collection regardless of starting his journey over 20 years in the past in Pokemon: Indigo League. Even when it hasn’t been fairly that lengthy within the collection, it is exhausting to disclaim a minimum of a 12 months (seemingly extra) has handed in-universe because the collection’ begin.
Folks Eat Pokemon, Even Although Many Are As Good As People
Pokemon reside and work alongside people, and whereas the collection pushes this notion that the world exists in concord, it usually overlooks a darkish secret continuously seen in Pokemon: Indigo League. Folks very clearly eat Pokemon, although there are Pokemon clever sufficient to work within the healthcare trade, regulation enforcement, and different varied jobs world wide. How precisely do folks distinguish which species are morally allowed to be eaten and which of them aren’t? The unique collection did characteristic transient glimpses of precise regular animals that weren’t Pokemon, however these have not been seen in later installments. Is it simply understood that some Pokemon get a greater function than others?
Ghost Pokemon Exist, And That’s Just A Universally Accepted Truth
Ghost-type Pokemon have been within the franchise because the very starting, and that alone raises so many questions. The world of Pokemon has definitive proof of the existence of the afterlife, however for whom? The present has been much less definitive on the origins or specifics of those distinctive Pokemon, although the video games allege Pokemon like Gengar and Yamask are human spirits. Additionally these ghost Pokemon are generally fairly twisted, just like the time a bunch of Litwick nearly drained the life from Crew Rocket in Pokemon: Black & White. Even for a children present, that is fairly darkish!
Some Youngsters Go away Dwelling At 10 And Go Into The Wilderness With One Pokemon
Not all folks grow to be Pokemon trainers, however the ones who do need to be robust as nails. They go away residence at 10 and are typically anticipated to journey their respective area with solely the Pokemon they catch and their wits to outlive. Ash did it, Could (who’s technically a Pokemon Coordinator) from Pokemon The Collection: Ruby and Sapphire did it, and Goh from Pokemon Journeys: The Collection has completed it. It is a bizarre societal norm contemplating how harmful the world of Pokemon is, however I assume a stable variety of them survive, so why query it?
Pokeballs Include Pokemon That Are The Dimension Of Bugs, And The Dimension Of Whales
Relating to Pokeballs, it is one measurement matches all, and that is type of insane given the big measurement disparity in Pokemon. One way or the other it really works, and that is about all we learn about Pokeballs. We do not understand how Pokemon reside in there, how they eat, or how their psychological state is that if left in there for years on finish whereas a coach is off doing his factor with different Pokemon. It is a actuality I would reasonably not ponder, so like others, I attempt to not.
Ash’s Pikachu Is Concurrently One Of The Strongest And Weakest Pokemon Of All Time
If the Pokemon collection adopted the identical logic of the video games, Pikachu could be the strongest Pokemon in Ash’s arsenal. So robust, actually, that no Pokemon would trigger a lot of a problem. Pikachu has taken on legendary Pokemon and overwhelmed them, however then additionally will get caught in rudimentary traps laid by Crew Rocket. There’s simply no consistency on Pikachu’s energy, in all probability for plot functions, however it may be irritating once you see a Pokemon who has defeated God-tier opponents be bested by a glass case with a lightbulb on high.
Folks Are Ceaselessly Injured By Pokemon In Violent Methods, However Finally Okay
All of the Pokemon exhibits have proven human characters get electrocuted, burned, and even poisoned by Pokemon. Nonetheless, most individuals are inclined to shake these accidents off although they need to be on the very least life-threatening if not outright deadly. I assume it would not be fairly as entertaining if Jesse, James, and Meowth had been killed the primary time Pikachu blasted them off, however dammit, it might be far more plausible than them getting again into the sport the very subsequent episode!
Crew Rocket’s Obsession With Capturing Pikachu
Jesse, James, and Meowth are about as prevalent within the Pokemon story as Ash Ketchum himself, they usually’re nearly all the time going after his Pikachu. The collection has by no means completed an distinctive job of explaining why, particularly since canonically talking Pikachu are a reasonably widespread Pokemon. For on a regular basis they’ve spent attempting to steal Ash’s Pikachu over time, they might’ve captured their very own and skilled it to be simply as robust! In the event that they’re searching for a really distinctive Pokemon to present to their boss Giovanni, why not hunt legendaries or a minimum of remind him they’ve a Meowth who can converse with people?
Have another points with the Pokemon universe?
