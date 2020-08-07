8 Superhero TV Shows We Can’t Wait To Hear From At DC FanDome

The Flash

Now formally the principle hub of Arrowverse motion on The CW going into the brand new primetime season (which now will not begin till 2021), The Flash was compelled to bow out of Season 6 with various unraveled plot threads that have to get tied up. Not the least of which is the destiny of Iris and Mirror Iris, in addition to what’s going to change into of Ralph Dibney after the actor’s firing in June. We know Season 7 will shut the ebook on Season 6 earlier than beginning up extra of the mini-graphic novel arcs, however how will The Flash do it? We’re hoping to study extra at DC FanDome from showrunner Eric Wallace, in addition to stars akin to Grant Gustin and Candice Patton.