8 Swoony Moments From The OTP Of “Go Forward” That We Still Think About

In the event you’re somebody who pays consideration to Asian dramas usually, then you definitely’ve most likely observed C-drama “Go Forward” in your social media timeline. It is a drama that may make you swoon, snigger, cry, and gasp multi function episode, and depart you with a warm-tingling feeling in your coronary heart. The story is centered on a non-blood-related household unit of 5 and their relationships with their different members of the family in addition to their mates.

As is life, we see the three siblings Ling Xiao (Track Wei Lengthy), He Zi Qiu (Steven Zhang), and Lee Jian Jian (Tang Track Yun) expertise rising pains whereas maturing and going by means of numerous struggles and hardships. However by means of all of it, they’ve one another, they’ve their households, they usually have their mates to assist them by means of.

Ling Xiao, Jian Jian, and He Zi Qiu, all in adorably matching tees!

Whereas there are many elements within the drama that may have you ever sobbing and reaching for the tissues, there’s additionally an excellent lovable romance that provides a touch of sweetness to every part. And that romance is between none apart from Ling Xiao and Jian Jian. Ling Xiao pulls of the swoony traces so effectively, and we, like Jian Jian, simply fall beneath his spell.

Listed below are some moments between Ling Xiao and Jian Jian which have us reminiscing about them even now. (Checklist doesn’t embody the 300 head pats, hand holding, and shoulder hugs):

When Ling Xiao turns into a dentist

Jian Jian has all the time been afraid of going to the dentist ever since she was younger, however her large candy tooth makes these journeys inevitable. In the future throughout their teen years, after Ling Xiao takes her to the dentist, Jian Jian casually mentions that if he had been a dentist, then she wouldn’t be as afraid.

This little passing comment is planted in Ling Xiao’s coronary heart, and years later, he really does turn into a dentist. The issues this man does for Jian Jian!

When Ling Xiao returns from Singapore

When Ling Xiao’s mom will get in an accident, Ling Xiao travels to Singapore to care for her. Ling Xiao and Jian Jian have video calls throughout their time aside and he asks her to do aegyo for her to ease their longing (which she does with out any hesitation). And when he lastly comes again, she leaps into his arms and refuses to get down. They’ve barely been aside earlier than, so it’s simple to see why they miss one another a lot.

When Jian Jian learns Ling Xiao is leaving for good

Jian Jian learns that each her brothers, Ling Xiao and He Zi Qiu, can be going abroad for good after their highschool commencement. This comes as a significant shock to Jian Jian, as their plans had been all the time to go to Beijing to check collectively. She feels betrayed by this sudden change of coronary heart, so she hides out in her room and cries beneath the blankets. Ling Xiao goes to consolation her, however she’s too heartbroken to listen to something he says, firmly believing that when they depart, they wouldn’t be her brothers anymore. And that’s when Ling Xiao says, “While you develop up, let’s be collectively ceaselessly?” BOOM! Jian Jian doesn’t hear/perceive the context of that sentence, however we all know… we all know!

After we study that Ling Xiao as soon as saved Jian Jian

We first hear from He Zi Qiu that Ling Xiao and Jian Jian as soon as carried out marriage ceremonial bows. It’s solely later within the present that we study the story behind this incident, and it was as a result of Ling Xiao had saved Jian Jian from being kidnapped after they had been children. A few thugs grabbed Jian Jian, however Ling Xiao slowed them down sufficient for adults to note the commotion and assist them. When Jian Jian’s father realized what had occurred, he asks Jian Jian to bow to Ling He Ping (Ling Xiao’s father) and acknowledge him as her godfather. This results in Jian Jian additionally bowing to Ling Xiao and calling him “ge ge” (older brother), and earlier than we all know it, the 2 children are hilariously taking turns bowing to one another, harking back to a standard wedding ceremony.

When Ling Xiao makes his transfer

After 10 years aside, Ling Xiao (and Zi Qiu) return again to their hometown. After a couple of weeks, Ling Xiao decides to fly again to Singapore to tie up free ends, however he guarantees that he can be again in time for the death-anniversary of Jian Jian’s mom. Nonetheless, he will get held up in Singapore and doesn’t make it again in time. Jian Jian is frightened that his mom is retaining him stranded in Singapore and so she buries her considerations in alcohol. Unbeknownst to her, Ling Xiao does make it again (he grabs a later flight) and rushes to her facet, solely to seek out her asleep. So he stealthily leans in and kisses her gently on the brow… and on the nostril… and on the…. nowhere. As a result of simply earlier than he vegetation one on her lips, he realizes Jian Jian’s already awake!

Evidently, Jian Jian is shocked by the flip of occasions however Ling Xiao tells her that he needs to be in a relationship along with her — a relationship that’s acknowledged by the legislation, a relationship that may solely be achieved by means of marriage. As a result of when she laid declare to him and took him house after they had been children, he was already hers. Endlessly. *screams internally*

When Ling Xiao makes his intentions very clear

Jian Jian finds it laborious to wrap her thoughts round how Ling Xiao feels about her, so she chooses to keep away from the difficulty as an alternative. Ling Xiao nudges and prods her to alter her mind-set however Jian Jian argues that when you can “lead an ox to the water, you’ll be able to’t power the ox’s head all the way down to drink the water.” (ie. you’ll be able to’t power somebody to do one thing they don’t wish to do). Ling Xiao agrees to her logic, however he additionally says that when she does “wish to drink,” he’ll be certain that he’s the one “bowl of water” in entrance of her! Heh! Discuss a tall drink of water!

And since we love He Zi Qiu a lot, you’ll be able to’t miss out on the next scene which is simply the cherry on prime. Jian Jian, exasperated with Ling Xiao’s dedication, is relieved to see her “sane” brother. However unbeknownst to her, Zi Qiu is there to make his romantic emotions clear to her too!

“It’s snug to be round you.”

The means he’s desperately clinging onto her. LOL!

“I consider you as a brother however you wish to have children with me?!”

When Ling Xiao helps Jian Jian take her thoughts off issues

After Jian Jian will get into a significant combat along with her roommate Tang Can (He Rui Xian), she storms off to Ling Xiao and Zi Qiu’s condo to cover out. She vents to Ling Xiao, telling him how indignant and pissed off she is, and can most likely not have the ability to sleep that night time. Ling Xiao affords an answer, however Jian Jian insists that nothing will work at this level. So Ling Xiao says he’ll give it a attempt anyway, and pulls Jian Jian in and kisses her. It’s a correct kiss, and I’m positive Jian Jian isn’t the one one who’s wide-eyed and heart-racing right here.

Jian Jian’s just about in a trance from the kiss, and shyly hides her head within the couch, however a minimum of she ain’t busy desirous about the combat anymore!

When Ling Xiao is unhappy with Jian Jian’s peak

Jian Jian takes Ling Xiao to her college campus, the place she exhibits him the tree she as soon as planted. There, Ling Xiao notes how a lot their peak distinction is and jokingly complains that Jian Jian is just too quick. Jian Jian retorts that her peak doesn’t have an effect on him, however he argues that it does — it’s tiring to bend down. So he picks her up, props her up towards that tree, and kisses her!

And in case you haven’t gotten sufficient of this OTP, watch a supercut of all their cutesy, swoony moments right here (credit to Amakusa Evaluate):

Have you ever watched this drama? How a lot did Ling Xiao make you swoon, and the way a lot did He Zi Qiu made you cry and snigger? Tell us within the feedback under!

