8 Terrific, Obscure Twilight Zone Episodes

“To Serve Man”. “Time Sufficient At Final”. “Nightmare at 20,00zero Ft”… None of these are going to make it on this listing. That’s as a result of all people is aware of these episodes of The Twilight Zone. These are the favored ones. The best hits. They’ve seeped into the whole lot from The Simpsons (many occasions, truly) to even a child’s present like Sonic Growth. No, this can be a listing of the extra obscure episodes. What music followers would name the “deep cuts.” You might have seen a few of these episodes, or you might not have. However they’re all nice. Each single certainly one of them.
Now, since I need you to observe all of those episodes, I can’t embody any of the hour lengthy ones from Season 4, since that’s the one season that’s not streaming on Netflix (so no, “He’s Alive” starring Dennis Hopper, sadly). This listing may even solely be from the unique, 1960s model of The Twilight Zone, so nothing from the 1985, 2002 (with Forest Whitaker filling in for Rod Serling!) or the newest, 2019 one with Jordan Peele because the narrator. So, do you could have all that down? No? Nicely, too unhealthy. Since you’ve already stepped into…The Twilight Zone.
5 Characters in Search of an Exit
Impressed by Pirandello’s play, Six Characters in Search of an Creator, this weird episode contains a clown, a homeless individual, a Main, a ballerina, and a bagpipe participant in an odd place, and so they don’t know how they received there or how they’re going to get out.
This is likely one of the higher, lesser identified episodes as a result of it’s bizarre, however deliberately so. It has a pleasant little, pre-Indicators, M. Evening Shyamalan twist on the finish, and the idea of “What does it imply to exist?” works rather well on this episode.
A Cease at Willoughby
Willoughby! This cease is Willoughby! An promoting govt who’s figuratively bored with the hustle and bustle of his life takes a practice journey from work. The factor is, he’s additionally actually drained, and he falls asleep on the practice. When he wakes up, he finds himself prior to now in a city referred to as Willoughby. It’s a less complicated time the place life is way simpler to handle. However that is additionally all a dream, as a result of when he’s truly woken up, he’s introduced again to his common time interval. And I’m going to go away it at that, since this has certainly one of my favourite Twilight Zone endings and I don’t need to spoil it.
I’m a bit biased since that is my dad’s favourite episode, however Rod Serling additionally thought-about it his favourite episode of the primary season, so my dad’s not alone. Time journey performed a giant half in quite a lot of Twilight Zone episodes, however this is likely one of the simpler ones. And once more, that ending.
The Evening of the Meek
A drunk in a Santa Claus outfit who cannot maintain a job to avoid wasting his life finally ends up getting a want that makes the folks in his neighborhood glad. And in consequence, it makes his life glad, too!
A Christmas episode, Twilight Zone type, “The Evening of the Meek” is an easy, unassuming episode a couple of man depressed on Christmas. However it hits within the feels by the tip of it. I am truly stunned that extra folks do not make watching this episode an annual vacation custom.
The Howling Man
A person will get misplaced in a storm and finally ends up at a fortress. When he begs to be let in, he’s greeted by a monk. This monk takes him to the pinnacle monk who doesn’t need the person to remain. However that’s when the person begins listening to an odd howling all through the fortress. The pinnacle monk tells the person that it’s the satan himself, and that he has caught him. A lesson in theology follows.
It is a fairly creepy, and but considerate, episode. It has a bizarre starting of a person speaking in flashback, and there’s additionally a prolonged monologue within the episode concerning the satan that certainly one of my buddies even mentioned led him to review theology. Potent stuff.
Little Lady Misplaced
A husband and spouse get up to listen to whimpering within the partitions. It’s truly their daughter, and she or he’s stepped into one other dimension! The daddy has to get her out earlier than the portal closes.
This was like, Poltergeist earlier than Poltergeist was even a factor. It’s additionally one of many few genuinely scientific episodes, which even had true science behind it (although the writers didn’t know that) because the wormhole idea offered on this episode is definitely a concept referred to as Riemannian manifold. Loopy stuff!
Metal
Based mostly off of a Richard Matheson brief story (which was later tailored into the film Actual Metal starring Hugh Jackman) “Metal” tells the story of a boxer dwelling prior to now. All pugilists are actually androids, and the boxer is just not okay with that. So he dons some make-up, and containers as a robotic. However like John Henry, a person can’t beat a machine. Not no less than with out shedding in the long run.
This is sort of a proto-Black Mirror episode in that it’s about how expertise could do us extra hurt than good. Plus, this episode was foretelling automation taking up human jobs method again within the ‘60s, in order that’s one thing.
An Prevalence at Wolf Creek Bridge
A person who’s about to be hanged from a bridge falls by the rope and is on the run. In the meantime, some fairly music performs as he tries to search out his method residence. However is any of it actuality?
This one is technically dishonest because it’s truly not even an episode of The Twilight Zone, however slightly, a French movie that was screened in America as an episode of the present. However it undoubtedly suits the vibe of the sequence, and it’s even very artsy. The brief movie itself received an Academy Award, so yeah. Elegant stuff.
The Masks
A moribund man makes his “family members” put on some spooky masks in the event that they need to get their inheritance, however the masks characterize their personalities, and so they discover that perhaps cash isn’t value the whole lot as soon as they see what they’re really like on the within.
This is likely one of the creepier episodes, and it cuts deep. The story takes its time, and makes one mirror on his or her personal life. For example, how do different folks see us? And are all of us actually simply sporting masks, or are we revealing our true selves after we’re round different folks? A traditional episode that ought to have much more followers.
These are simply 8 nice, slightly obscure episodes of The Twilight Zone. However what are your favorites? Hold forth within the feedback.
