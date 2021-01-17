8-Time Champion On “The King Of Mask Singer” Thanks His Fans And Reveals Future Hopes

On January 16, Range Cat (also called Hearth Cat), the reigning champion on MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer,” took on the problem for his ninth consecutive win on the present.

Spoilers

The primary match-up of Spherical 2 was between Pure Man and Received Bin. Pure Man superior to Spherical 3 and Received Bin unmasked to disclose himself as comic Lee Jin Ho. The second match-up of Spherical 2 was between Snow Flower and Treasure Field, with Treasure Field occurring to Spherical 3 and Snow Flower being revealed as Marvel Ladies’ Yubin.

Spherical 3 was between Pure Man and Treasure Field to see who would problem Range Cat in his quest for his subsequent win. Pure Man sang Choi Baek Ho’s “Yeongil Bay Good friend,” whereas Treasure Field sang the notoriously troublesome track “My Method” by ISU. Treasure Field gained the spherical and Pure Man was revealed to be Yoo Seung Bum, a veteran singer of 30 years who sang the OST for the 1992 drama “Jealousy.”

To defend his crown, Range Cat sang Jung Joon Il’s “First Snow,” impressing together with his emotional vary, detailed expression, and heat vocal tone.

Ultimately, Treasure Field was topped as the brand new champion of “The King of Mask Singer” with 15 votes to Range Cat’s 6. Treasure Field shared, “I’m a fan of Range Cat and gained energy from watching him carry out on the present. I’ll repay this honor with good music.”

Range Cat, who had held the throne since September 2020 to January 2021, lastly unmasked himself to disclose his identification as Spotlight’s most important vocalist Yang Yoseob.

Yang Yoseob mentioned that he had joined the present every week after he was discharged from the navy on the finish of August and had spent a complete of 120 broadcast days on the present. He mentioned, “I used to be in a position to spend a significant time with the viewers and panelists of this present, together with Christmas and the New 12 months. It was a really completely happy time and I had lots of enjoyable.”

About his nickname because the “therapeutic knowledgeable,” “There are lots of people who’re struggling proper now attributable to COVID-19. Even when it’s only for three or 4 minutes whereas persons are flipping by TV channels, I hoped that I used to be in a position to give slightly little bit of energy to folks. Relatively than take into consideration the wins and losses, I sang songs that had messages of therapeutic, and I’m grateful that folks would give me a nickname like ‘therapeutic knowledgeable.’”

He added, “I hope that folks will quickly be capable of hear Spotlight’s full return with a brand new album. I’ll grow to be a Yang Yoseob who can proceed to indicate folks good music.”

After the published, Yang Yoseob took to Instagram to share a message for followers.

Whats up! That is Range Cat. Thanks for all coming along with one thoughts and pretending that you simply didn’t know who I used to be!! Now that I’ve taken off this masks that has acquired a lot love, I really feel each refreshed and regretful. I’ve developed lots of affection for this cat, and I really feel a chill at my coronary heart in letting him go. First, I need to share my deep gratitude for the manufacturing employees of “The King of Mask Singer,” who sought me out even earlier than I used to be discharged from the navy. I used to be in a position to sit on the champion’s throne, the place I by no means dreamed of being, for 5 months. It was an unforgettable time. “The King of Mask Singer” is a present that the folks round me had excessive expectations for. I felt a way of stress at the truth that it was a contest program as I ready my performances, and there have been some little difficulties, however each time I used to be in a position to sing on stage, I forgot about singing properly or badly and was simply completely happy to have the ability to sing. I will likely be a Range Cat who’s all the time completely happy to sing and all the time grateful that I can consolation and transfer folks with my songs! Thanks very a lot to everybody who confirmed their love for Range Cat! P.S. It was an incredible honor to have the ability to see Treasure Field’s efficiency in individual! I’ll pray on your profitable streak! Hwaiting, “The King of Mask Singer!”

