8 Times iKON Released Heart-Wrenching Songs

iKON undoubtedly has a wealthy discography. They in all probability have one of many largest picks of unhappy and mellow tracks. With most of them being about heartbreak, one can solely ponder whether the inspiration comes from a personally lived expertise.

Nonetheless, their music is wholeheartedly appreciated because it touches hearts around the globe and are extra relatable than one would care to confess. Listed below are eight instances iKON launched heart-wrenching songs.

1. “Climax”

This monitor is the explanation why the Okay-pop scene is blessed with iKON right now. This tearjerker walks the viewers by way of the infinite hardships the members went by way of so as to make their goals come true. It additionally emphasizes that whereas the risk of failure is all the time there, it shouldn’t cease anybody from doing their greatest and strolling regret-free.

2. “Airplane”

Lengthy-distance relationships are onerous, and iKON is aware of precisely methods to signify the struggles of 1 on this monitor. The group speaks of painful separation on the airport, preventing tears, and questioning when the couple would ever see one another once more. All the pieces is unsure, however one factor is bound: each want for yet another second to spend collectively earlier than the airplane takes off.

3. “Apology”

iKON apologizes with a heavy coronary heart for not conserving their promise to all the time be there for his or her now ex-partners. As a substitute, they walked away and bought busy with life, which led them to desert the connection within the course of. Heartfelt apologies are all the time heartbreaking for each events.

4. “Goodbye Highway”

This monitor vividly describes the numb part in a relationship, the place curiosity turns into nonchalance, and mutual harm takes place. A breakup turns into the one wholesome answer, bidding the numerous different farewell as every embarks on a unique path.

5. “Love Situation”

iKON labels a love story coming to an finish as a “love state of affairs.” This witty comparability emphasizes that all the occasions of a relationship develop into nothing however reminiscences ultimately, similar to scenes from a film. It is a bittersweet breakup track that depicts the ache of separation earlier than it gives a comforting conclusion.

6. “Killing Me”

iKON is the grasp of heartbreak, it appears, as they tackle the shattering facet of transferring on from a breakup. When an individual decides to stroll away, they don’t know the way a lot they are going to be impacted by this choice. The little particulars, the shared moments: all of this issues and might drown individuals in infinite sorrow.

7. “I’m Okay”

Breakups are as a rule upsetting, and iKON is aware of a factor or two concerning the loneliness that comes with it. In “I’m Okay,” they speak about not taking anybody’s consolation or pity, as they’re used to being alone and would reasonably keep that method than be harm once more.

8. “Why Why Why”

This track is one other breakup narrative delivered by iKON. This time, the group takes the blame for not treating their important others higher and defending their relationship once they had the possibility. Now they went from being lovers to being strangers.

Which iKON track do you discover probably the most heart-wrenching? Tell us within the feedback under!

Esmee L. is a Moroccan full of life dreamer, author, and Hallyu fanatic.