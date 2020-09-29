8 Unforgettable Female Collaborations To Suit Every Mood

(*8*)

Idols grace us with many musical gems all through their careers. A few of these gems occur to be collaborations with different artists, each Korean and Western, which convey a panoply of messages by means of their lyrics. These jams is usually a dream come true for followers who love seeing their favourite musicians carry out collectively.

Woman energy within the music business isn’t any joke, and deciding on a variety to characteristic is undoubtedly a troublesome activity. This being mentioned, listed here are a few of the most iconic feminine collaborations that match each temper.

Whenever you’re searching for motivation: Ok/DA – “POP/STARS”

Nothing says motivation like a track that was carried out in the course of the opening ceremony of one of many greatest on-line online game championships on the planet. The power that (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon and Miyeon, Madison Beer, and Jaira Burns emit on this hit is sufficient to offer you all of the motivation you want.

Whenever you’re reminiscing about your summer time fling: BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream”

Summers are about good tans, ice lotions, and flings. This being mentioned, Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé, and Selena delivered a enjoyable ice cream-flavored love track. You’ve got the background music, now all you want is to recall the fling!

Whenever you’re lacking dwelling: Ailee feat. Yoon Mi Rae – “House”

House is usually a place, an individual, a relationship, or a reminiscence. Ailee explicitly discusses what represents her dwelling on this heart-wrenching duet with none aside from veteran rapper Yoon Mi Rae.

Whenever you want a confidence increase: Crimson Velvet’s Seulgi x Chungha x GFRIEND’s SinB x (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon – “Wow Factor”

Every certainly one of us is a “Wow Factor” or is able to rising into precisely that. The important thing to creating it occur? Based on Seulgi, Chungha, SinB, and Soyeon, the recipe contains laborious work, perseverance, and confidence that you’ll obtain it.

Whenever you need to channel your interior badass: CL x Lee Hyori – “Unhealthy Ladies + The Baddest Female”

The second these two legendary soloists labored collectively on a joint efficiency, “badass” was naturally the key phrase for what was about to be witnessed. CL and Lee Hyori set the stage on fireplace and delivered the final word badass anthem. See for yourselves!

Whenever you’re feeling like internet hosting a solo dance celebration: MAMAMOO’s Hwasa x Dua Lipa – “Bodily”

When two grand performers get collectively, you’re in for an entertaining experience! Hwasa joined Dua Lipa on her remix of “Bodily,” and it’s perfection. Want a sound to groove to? Look no additional!

Whenever you’re considering of ending a poisonous relationship: HyunA feat. EXID’s LE – “Blacklist”

Two fierce women, two highly effective voices, one unanimous message: poisonous acquaintances are blacklisted in a heartbeat. It seems like HyunA and LE needed to reduce ties sooner or later of their lives, and their lyrics have all of the pointers you could make it occur your self.

Whenever you’re considering your emotions for somebody: Sunmi x Lena – “Full Moon”

Whereas the MV is a bit spooky, the dwell efficiency of “Full Moon” brings its lyrics to life significantly better. Sunmi’s soulful voice and delicate choreography alongside Lena’s fascinating rap encapsulate the sentiments one experiences when beginning to fall in love with somebody.

Which feminine collab is your final favourite? Tell us within the feedback under!

Esmee L. is a Moroccan vigorous dreamer, author, and Hallyu fanatic.