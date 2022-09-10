8 wacky MCU legal cases that need to be addressed in She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first four episodes of She-Hulk.

The latest episodes of She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk have established what appears to be the ongoing formula for this new series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As Jen Walters struggles to take control of her personal life, she has to use her incredible strength and her sharp mind to solve some of the MCU’s toughest legal problems. When rogue wizards open portals to other dimensions, there’s only one lawyer qualified to handle the case.

There’s a lot of potential in that formula, and we can only hope it’s one that Marvel explores over the course of several seasons. What other cases should She-Hulk take on? We have a few ideas. Read on for our suggestions for She-Hulk’s future courtroom drama, and find out why Wong and Doctor Strange could be a lawyer’s worst nightmare as clients.

The Avengers and their collateral damage

The Avengers have saved the entire world on several occasions, but that doesn’t necessarily mean everyone likes them. If you have been unlucky enough to watch as the Hulk launches your car against a group of Chitauri invaders or running for your life when Hawkeye crashes through your living room window, you may be harboring a bit of a grudge against Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. We imagine there are at least a few ruthless law firms willing to sue the Avengers for property damage, emotional distress, and everything in between.

It’s the theme It has already been addressed in previous UCM projects. Spider-Man: Homecoming revealed that Tony Stark personally funded the Damage Control cleanup team. There’s also the fact that the US government is probably footing the bill for any collateral damage caused by the sanctioned superheroes of the Sokovia Accords.

Still, there’s a lot of legal gray area in this regard, and it would be interesting to see She-Hulk address the issue of liability when it comes to superhero-related disaster events. Especially considering that most of the original Avengers are dead or out of the game in Phase 4.

The legal ramifications of the Snap

The Snap has been a major plot point that has influenced the course of Phase 4 of the MCU in ways big and small. And why shouldn’t it? The fact that half of humanity suddenly disappears, only to re-exist just as quickly five years later, is bound to cause a lot of chaos and social upheaval. She-Hulk seems like the perfect series to explore that turmoil in greater depth..

We already saw some of the lasting ramifications of the Snap in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which revealed that the world is suddenly struggling to house millions of new refugees displaced by the Snap. But what other legal conundrums could the fact that billions of people are declared legally dead and are suddenly resurrected? What if someone decides to sue Bruce Banner or Tony Stark’s estate for mishandling the Infinity Gauntlet? The potential is almost infinite.

Trapped in the Mirror Dimension

Wong’s reappearance in the fourth episode of She-Hulk gave us a glimpse of how the world of witchcraft and interdimensional travel can collide with courtroom drama, but that only scratches the surface. Wong even has a line that hints that one day he might need the services of Jen Walters again.

Based on that episode and previous appearances by Wong and Doctor Strange, we get the distinct impression that these wizards have a bad habit of using the Mirror Dimension as their personal dumping ground. Anyone who annoys or inconveniences them risks being banished to this silent plane. What if Wong banishes another Donny Blaze and ends up getting sued for the magical equivalent of excessive force? It could be fun to see Wong as a defendantinstead of plaintiff, next time.

inadvertent memory wiping

Thanks to the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, everyone has forgotten Spider-Man’s secret identity. Although the big question right now is whether that really includes everyone. There is already some evidence to believe that Wong still remembers, as he specifically told Strange to “Keep me out of this”, before making his dramatic exit.

Be that as it may, episode 3 seems to confirm that Wong at least remembers the identity erasure spell being cast. And it could be deduced that Peter Parker is not the first person the wizards of Kamar-Taj have helped in such a way. Which leads to a thorny legal question: what is the ethics of casting memory-altering spells without the express consent of those affected?

If word gets out that Stephen Strange has tampered with the brains of everyone on Earth, surely all kinds of lawsuits, mass protests and congressional hearings will occur. Strange is lucky to be in another universe with Clea, because it’s a legal mess that Wong might have to sort out.

Captain America violates the Flag Code

Captain America is an inherently tongue-in-cheek character in that he’s the quintessential patriot, but he’s also a walking violation of the United States Flag Code. One of the articles of the Flag Code, which reads: “The flag must never be used as clothing, bedding or curtainsHowever, Cap seems perfectly happy to wrap himself in the flag and let it soak up the bullets, explosions, and all the dirt that comes with revenge.

In the old days, the American government would never have risked starting a legal battle with Captain America. He was created to be the ultimate propaganda weapon. But in this post-Civil War climate, some enterprising justice general could see an opportunity to go after the Captain using the Flag Code as a legal loophole. And while they may have a hard time tracking down Steve Rogers these days, Sam Wilson represents a more vulnerable target.

Star-Lord Discovers Copyright

The Guardians of the Galaxy may already be saviors of the galaxy three times, but we would like watch them win a war against the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. The DMCA is designed to aggressively combat copyright infringement, whether it’s pirates distributing movies on torrent sites or YouTubers making the mistake of playing a Metallica song during streaming.

We’d love to see She-Hulk tackle an episode where Star-Lord returns to Earth and runs afoul of the DMCA. After all, he is rarely seen without his trusty Walkman by his side. Maybe he accidentally broke the law by playing a few ’70s rock hits on a mission, not realizing how much the legal landscape has changed during his decades of absence. This would even be an opportunity for the MCU to make fun of the parent company, Disney, famous for being extremely litigious when it comes to copyright.

Personal injury in New Asgard

Thanks to the events of Thor: Ragnarok, Asgard has been destroyed and its people have migrated to Earth. Thor: Love & Thunder shows us that the Valkyrie Queen has turned New Asgard into a lucrative enterprise, with tourists from all over the world flocking to see the gods of another realm up close and personal. New Asgard has basically become a theme park, which means that is also subject to the same types of disputes and legal issues as Disney World.

Judging by Gorr’s attack on New Asgard (where he successfully absconded with dozens of captive children), there isn’t much security. What prevents the careless from wandering away from the tour group and encountering some ancient Asgardian weapon or an escaped frost giant? New Asgard is a huge personal injury lawsuit in full boil. Fingers crossed that Tessa Thompson makes a guest appearance in season two.

Spider-Man vs. J. Jonah Jameson

Art by Juan Bobillo. (Image: Marvel)

She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk draws as much inspiration from Dan Slott’s She-Hulk comics as anything else in the Marvel Comics library, and we can only hope the series gets to adapt one of the most memorable court battles of that time. Serie. We refer, of course, to the number in which Spider-Man sues J. Jonah Jameson and the Daily Bugle for defamation.

In this issue occurs a legal confrontation that has been brewing for decades, as Spidey finally confronts Jameson about all the countless headlines and scary stories that paint him as a threat to the citizens of New York City. Best of all, Spidey nearly wins the case, and the considerable monetary damages that come with it, until he realizes that he’ll have to go public with his secret identity. Parker’s bad luck strikes again.

This comic could easily be transferred to the MCU, as the last two Spider-Man movies have established the bitter rivalry between Tom Holland’s Spidey and JK Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson. If anything, this version of Peter Parker has even more reason to despise JJJ and his loathing attitude towards the truth. JJJ basically destroyed Peter’s life by revealing his secret identity to the world. Peter probably cares less about the money than fleecing Jameson.

Of course, the main hurdle here is getting Holland to appear as a guest. Marvel and Sony would have to come to a new deal first. But given the premise of this particular legal case, there’s no reason the show couldn’t have a stunt double in Spidey’s suit and dubbing Holland’s dialogue. It works pretty well for The Mandalorian.