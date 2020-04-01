8 Wild Tiger King Videos From Joe Exotic’s YouTube Channel

Go away a Remark
In latest weeks, Joe Unique has garnered plenty of consideration because of the brand new Netflix documentary Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem, And Insanity, however the reality of the matter is that he’s been placing every thing about himself out into the world for years now. As featured within the hit doc, the eponymous animal hoarder has lengthy maintained a private YouTube channel, and the fabric he’s uploaded very a lot displays the person that’s showcased within the sequence.
Wanting by the a whole lot of movies which have been uploaded to YouTube by Joe Unique, there are undoubtedly some that stand out in comparison with others – and we’ve collected these specific clips right here for straightforward viewing.
Right here Kitty Kitty
All of Joe Unique’s music movies (and there are many) have a little bit of ridiculousness to them simply given the reputable debate relating to whether or not or not he’s truly singing, however “Right here Kitty Kitty” might be the observe that the zoo proprietor will likely be remembered for on condition that’s its content material is loopy. Not solely is the track completely wild – suggesting with out even a contact of subtly that Massive Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin killed her first husband and fed him to tigers – however the video is completely nuts, going so far as to solid a lady that appears extremely much like Baskin.
Animal Intercourse
Quite a lot of movies on Joe Unique’s YouTube channel have exceptionally blunt titles, however you continue to have to understand the simplicity of “Animal Intercourse.” In spite of everything, it will get to the purpose, and does straight promote what’s occurring within the clip. It appears that evidently a videographer was, for lack of a greater phrase, on the proper place on the proper time and captured the sight of 1 tiger mounting one other tiger. It’s a grand complete of 90 seconds lengthy, however successfully captures the spirit of who Joe Unique is as an individual despite the fact that it’s one of many few bits the place he’s not featured.
Doggie Dentist For A Lion
The wild nature of the movies on Joe Unique’s YouTube channel forestall you from absolutely understanding what to anticipate, however spoiler alert: the canine on this video winds up being superb. That being mentioned, it’s truly sort of scary to look at the tiny dachshund lick and chew across the mouth of an enormous lion – maybe consuming little bits of expired Walmart meat that didn’t make it into the massive cat’s abdomen. It’s particularly on the 38 second mark the place you begin to really feel your self freaking out, because it seems to be just like the king of the jungle is perhaps ready to take a chew out of the tiny canine.
Peta Spy Caught In The Zoo!
There definitely are methods wherein Tiger King serves as an expose, notably relating to people like Carole Baskin and Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, however that time period doesn’t solely match for the bits about Joe Unique, as he lived plenty of his life out loud on the web. Whereas some people may not wish to publicize points they’re having with the Individuals for the Moral Remedy of Animals (a.ok.a. PETA), however this video has him broadcasting makes an attempt by the group to spy on his zoo. (notice: the cop who reveals up is similar officer who later labored the case of Joe Unique’s burned manufacturing studio, and was additionally the Tiger King’s limo driver).
Joe Unique – The Tiger King
Due to the aforementioned studio hearth, we’ll by no means know what producer Robert Kirkham would have been in a position to craft as a actuality sequence, however on the very least we’ve got this, which primarily serves as a nearly-six-minute-long trailer for the idea. It’s chock filled with animal assaults, explosions, Insane Clown Posse member testimonials, and, naturally, Joe Unique’s ludicrous character. The manufacturing values undoubtedly aren’t all that nice, however it has the identical practice wreck high quality because the Tiger King documentary that stops you from wanting away.
Tiger Assault At The GW Zoo
You’ll suppose that an organization that operated by letting regular individuals work together with tigers and lions would attempt to downplay the very actual hazard that the massive cats can characterize, however that’s simply not Joe Unique’s model. There’s unquestionably a little bit of P.T. Barnum in him, and when he was operating his zoo he clearly realized that there was a starvation on the web for animal assault movies. As a way to get hits, Unique uploaded a video of himself getting his thigh mauled again in 2013, full with him utilizing a belt to attempt to cease the bleeding, and critical close-ups on the bloody damage.
Joe Unique For Governor Message!
Joe Unique’s political aspirations are lined fairly extensively within the Tiger King documentary, because the filmmakers chronicle his makes an attempt to each be President of america and the Governor of Oklahoma. The clip above particularly comes from the latter run, however by itself successfully reveals what a very absurd candidate he was. It’s loopy sufficient that he begins off by asserting that the video above is the primary of 333 that he’s planning to make, however then it simply will get weirder as he discusses his historical past with drug use, the truth that he’s “broke as shit,” and that he bought remarried two months after the demise of his husband (“Who the fuck cares?”).
TORNADO ON THE GROUND
Throughout the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, rational individuals in every single place have questioned why it’s that there are some individuals on the planet who’re completely ignoring the lethal outbreak and persevering with on with their lives as if nothing is flawed. For these people, let this video present a little bit of a proof. Regardless of a harmful hurricane being off within the not-too-far distance, and hail pelting down from the sky, Joe Unique and his crew simply stand by and movie it with seemingly little or no regard for their very own private security.
Have you ever toured round Joe Unique’s YouTube channel but? Do you’ve got a standout that we could have missed? Hit the feedback part together with your finds, and be looking out for extra Tiger King content material right here on CinemaBlend, as there may be much more to dig into with this loopy documentary.
