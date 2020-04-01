8 Wild Tiger King Videos From Joe Exotic’s YouTube Channel

Doggie Dentist For A Lion

The wild nature of the movies on Joe Unique’s YouTube channel forestall you from absolutely understanding what to anticipate, however spoiler alert: the canine on this video winds up being superb. That being mentioned, it’s truly sort of scary to look at the tiny dachshund lick and chew across the mouth of an enormous lion – maybe consuming little bits of expired Walmart meat that didn’t make it into the massive cat’s abdomen. It’s particularly on the 38 second mark the place you begin to really feel your self freaking out, because it seems to be just like the king of the jungle is perhaps ready to take a chew out of the tiny canine.