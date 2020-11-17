Entertainment

8-year-old granddaughter of BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi dies from firecrackers from Prayagraj

November 17, 2020
BJP MP from Prayagraj Rita Bahuguna Joshi (Rita Bahuguna Joshi), an 8-year-old granddaughter, died of burns in a cracker. Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s granddaughter burned 60 percent while bursting firecrackers on the roof of her house. After this, he was admitted to the hospital. Where he died during treatment. Kaya MP was the only daughter of Mayank Joshi, son of Rita Bahuguna Joshi and his wife Richa Joshi. Also Read – Frequent interruptions in Metro service due to this hobby of the people of Lucknow

Please tell that Rita Bahuguna Joshi is a BJP MP from Prayagraj parliamentary seat. Around 4.30 pm on Monday evening, Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s granddaughter was burnt while rescuing firecrackers with children. He was admitted to the hospital after the accident. He died during treatment.

Defeated Corona but lost to firecrackers
According to media reports, the eight-year-old had recently defeated Corona. MP, Dr. Rita Bahuguna Joshi, daughter-in-law with daughter-in-law Richa was also found to be corona positive on 9 September. After this, the three people were shifted from PGI Lucknow to Medanta Delhi. Innocent was discharged by winning the battle against Corona in the third week of September.

(Input: ANI, IANS)

