8 years of Nirbhaya scandal: cruelty towards women in the country has not reduced, father said – battle is still left

Nirbhaya Case 16 December: Today, eight years of the Nirbhaya incident are being completed. Eight years after the brutal gang rape and murder, four youths have been hanged, yet the number of crimes against women is not decreasing. Till October this year, 1,429 cases of rape have been reported in the national capital. In the same period last year, there were 1,884 cases of rape in Delhi, which increased to 2,168 cases by the end of the year. In 2012, a total of 706 rape cases were registered, including the brutal gang rape of Nirbhaya on 16 December. On completion of eight years, Nirbhaya said that daughters are still being brutalized. The battle is not over yet.

Delhi Police has registered a total of 1,791 cases of assault on women till October this year. In comparison, in 2019, 2520 cases were registered during the same period, which increased to 2,921 by the end of the year. In 2012, a total of 727 cases were registered for this crime. A total of 2,226 women were abducted till October this year as against 2,988 reported figures in the same period in 2019. By the end of 2019, there were 3,471 cases of abduction of women in Delhi. In 2012, a total of 2,048 cases of abduction of women were registered.

Delhi Police registered 1,931 cases under Section 498-A / 406 of IPC till October this year. A total of 3,052 cases were registered during the same period last year, which increased to 3,792 by the end of the year. In 2012, Delhi Police registered 2,046 cases against the husbands and in-laws of the women. The Delhi Police has also registered 94 cases of dowry death till October this year, whereas 103 cases of the same nature are being registered in the same period last year. In 2012, a total of 134 cases of dowry deaths were registered by the Delhi Police.

Significantly, on the night of 16–17 December 2012, a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern was raped and then thrown on the road by six people in a moving bus in South Delhi. She died on 29 December 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore. The victim was known as Nirbhaya. In this case, four of the six convicts were sentenced to death this year. Ram Singh, one of the convicts, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail just days after the hearing of the case began while a teenager was released in 2015 after spending three years in a correctional home. Nirbhaya’s father Has participated in an online petition started by an NGO called Save the Children and Youth on the eighth anniversary of the heinous rape case.

Nirbhaya’s father has said that even though the consequences of the culprits in the rape and murder of his daughter have been seen by all, but seeing the increasing crimes against women on the streets of the country, it seems that nothing has changed. He said that the fight is not over yet. He said in a statement, you may have never heard of me. I think you should listen to my voice today. My name is Badrinath Singh. But from the night of 16 December 2012, I was known as Nirbhaya’s father. Now I will be known as this in the rest of my life. Nirbhaya’s father said, I thought that after this case our country will change. But when I watch the news every day a new case of barbaric attack on a daughter comes up. Nothing has changed.