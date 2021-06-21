80 lakh other folks were given the vaccine in an afternoon, PM Modi said- Neatly Executed India

New Delhi: Corona vaccine used to be administered to greater than 80 lakh other folks within the nation in one day. That is the primary time for the reason that get started of vaccination that this sort of large-scale vaccine has been administered in an afternoon. Relating to this, PM Modi has described it as happy. When a report collection of doses have been administered, PM Modi acknowledged that the vaccine is the most powerful weapon within the combat towards the epidemic. Additionally Learn – UP: 46 extra corona inflamed died in 24 hours, demise toll crossed 22 thousand

Greater than 80 lakh doses of anti-Covid vaccine have been administered until Monday night time after the revised pointers for vaccination got here into impact. PM Modi tweeted, "The report collection of vaccinations executed lately is heartening. The vaccine stays our most powerful weapon within the combat towards Kovid-19.

Congratulations to those that were given vaccinated and all the ones frontline staff who labored laborious to make sure vaccination of such a lot of other folks deserve reward. Improbable India." Previous, greater than 48 lakh doses of anti-Covid vaccine have been administered on April 1.