80 meters and three rivals on the way: the great goal that left Milan on the verge of the Serie A title

The AC Milan took a giant step towards his first championship of the A league since the 2010/11 season with a win at home against Atalanta. Without losing in the race for Scudetto since January and with the Inter hit after an unexpected slip in Bologna, the Rossoneri He has held the title in his hands for several weeks. In a stadium San Siro filled, Rafael Leao y Theo Hernandez They were in charge of dispatching the Bergamo squad with a resounding 2-0.

The nerves of the fans in attendance were heightened after Milan went into half-time drawing 0-0 with a solid Atalanta defensively. The equality was broken 10 minutes into the second half: a ball from Junior Messias over the last line of the visit fell at the feet of the Portuguese striker, who firmly finished off the goal defended by Juan Musso to open the scoring.

Milan fans filled the stands with the expectation of once again winning Serie A (Photo: Reuters)

With those from Bergamo defending themselves and, on occasions, immobilizing Milan with dangerous counter-attacks, Theo Hernandez He took center stage and started a play that will remain in the retinas of the spectators. He received the ball on the edge of his own area 80 meters from the rival goal, ignored the passing options he had initially to start driving towards the middle of the field. He sped past an Atalanta defender, the space began to open up and the Frenchman duly accepted the invitation to simply keep running.

Their athleticism seemed to be something Atalanta couldn’t deal with and their drive came to the edge of the opposition box. He cut to the left, left Marten De Roon, Joseph Palomino y Berat Djimsiti looking at his bib number before quietly defining under a helpless Juan Musso stunned by the action. San Siro witnessed the goal that could decide the fate of this year’s title.

The Rossoneri he threw the responsibility to Inter (it is two points down), which won 3-1 at Cagliari with so many of Matteo Darmian y Lautaro Martinez (two) to stretch the definition to the last date. The leader will visit the Sassuolo next Sunday 22 while the escort will receive in parallel to the Sampdoria in what will be a defining weekend in Italian football

