80 new special trains will start from September 12, will be able to make reservations from September 10

New Delhi: Indian Railways is going to start 80 new special trains from September 12. Passengers will be able to get reservations for these new trains from September 10. Railway Board President Vinod Kumar Yadav gave this information on Saturday. He informed that the operation of special trains will be monitored and ‘Clone’ trains will be run wherever there is a demand for the train or there is a long waiting list. Also Read – What’s the latest status of India’s bullet train project? Railways said – will know in three to six months

Railways has said that trains will be operated on the request of state governments for examinations or for any such purpose. Apart from this, under the order of the Supreme Court, Delhi Government and Railways will jointly take immediate steps to remove garbage from the side of the tracks. He said that there has been good progress in the bullet train project. Kovid-19 has affected some tender and land acquisition process. Also Read – Sushant case: NCB arrested Riya’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty, accused of supplying drugs

He said that notification regarding trains will be issued later in the day. He said, “80 new special trains or 40 pair trains will start from 12 September. Reservation for this will start from 10 September. These trains will be in addition to the 230 already running trains. ” Also Read – Indian Railway: 8 pairs of Intercity Express will run in Bihar from tomorrow, know the route and timing