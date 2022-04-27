$8,000 for virtual Nike sneakers. The company bets heavily on NFTs and the metaverse

Nike’s bet on NFTs was no surprise. In fact, in December they acquired RTFKT, a virtual sneaker design organization, with one goal in mind: the metaverse. We have now seen that purchase materialize, with a collection of virtual sneakers that the company is selling for thousands of dollars.

Going by the name Nike Dunk Genesis Cryptokicks, the company has released a collection of 20,000 NFTs. Virtual sneakers which users have been buying for prices between 7,500 and 9,000 dollars a pair. However, in the collection there are special skins that have sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Some shoes with skins that amount to almost half a million euros

It’s hard to believe that the most expensive sneakers you can buy you can’t actually wear. Well, at least Snapchat has launched an Instagram filter where buyers can see how they look. The appearance of each model can be changed through skinswhich cost a minimum of $2,500.

RTFKT, together with Nike CryptoKicks, introduce the future of Sneakers, powered by Skin Vial tech Welcome to 2052 : 🌐👟🧪 pic.twitter.com/7449L79Bf4 — RTFKT Studios (@RTFKTstudios) April 22, 2022

One of the rarest skins in the collection, ‘EVO ALN’, has been sold for a total of 150 ETH, which is currently equivalent to almost 420,000 euros. According to RTFKT, buyers who keep the skins will be able to perform online quests to ‘evolve’ their skin.

At the moment, there is no word yet on whether those buyers of these virtual sneakers will receive a real pair from Nike. Thus, the only way to see how they fit is through the Snapchat filter mentioned.

Nike is not the first clothing brand to show an interest in NFTs. Adidas has teamed up with the Bored Ape Yacht Club to launch its own collection of 30,000 NFTs, and Dolce & Gabbana also has its own collection on OpenSea.

Via | CNET