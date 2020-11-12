81 percent of millionaires in Bihar’s newly elected MLAs, know who have criminal cases registered

Patna: The results of the Bihar assembly elections have been revealed. The NDA will soon form the government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. In such a situation, the Association for Democratic Reforms has released a report in view of the Bihar Assembly elections. In this report, an affidavit filed by the MLAs in view of the Bihar elections showed that there are 194 MLAs who are millionaires. While about two-thirds of MLAs have criminal cases filed. According to the report, 65 out of 73 MLAs of BJP, 64 MLAs out of 74 of RJD, 38 MLAs out of 43 of JDU and 14 out of 19 MLAs of Congress are millionaires. Also Read – AIMIM’s entry into Bengal elections after Bihar, trouble for non-BJP parties

Talking about the criminal case, in its affidavit filed, 123 MLAs have told that cases of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crime against women, etc. are registered in different police stations. On the other hand, if we talk about half of the party, then 54 of the 74 RJD MLAs have criminal cases against them.

On the other hand, 47 out of 73 MLAs of BJP, 20 out of 43 MLAs of JDU, 16 out of 19 MLAs of Congress, 10 out of 12 MLAs of CPI (ML) have criminal cases against all 5 MLAs of AIMIM. Before taking part in the election, candidates submit their affidavits to the Election Commission.