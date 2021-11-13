83 folks arrested all the way through tractor march in Delhi gets repayment of Rs 2 lakh, Punjab executive’s choice

Chandigarh: The Punjab executive has determined to provide Rs 2 lakh as repayment to 83 folks arrested by means of the Delhi Police after the tractor march grew to become violent towards the Centre’s agricultural rules on Republic Day this yr. Farmers took out a tractor march within the nationwide capital on January 26 to in particular put ahead their two key calls for of repeal of 3 new agricultural rules and felony ensure of Minimal Beef up Value (MSP).Additionally Learn – Sanjay Raut stated – in the future Uddhav Thackeray will lead the rustic, we need to acquire the agree with of each group

Alternatively, the march grew to become violent when 1000's of protesters broke limitations, clashed with police, overturned cars and hoisted a non secular flag from the ramparts of the enduring Purple Citadel.

Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in a tweet on Friday stated, "Reiterating my executive's stand to beef up the continued protest towards the 3 black agricultural rules, we determined to arrange a tractor rally within the nationwide capital on January 26, 2021. It's been determined to provide a repayment of 2 lakh rupees to the 83 folks arrested by means of the Delhi Police. The Heart held 11 rounds of formal talks with farmers and stated that the brand new rules are pro-farmer, whilst the protesters declare that they are going to be left beneath companies as a result of the rules.