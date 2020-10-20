84 days later, there are less than 50,000 new cases in India, there is no shortage of oxygen: Ministry of Health

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates: The Ministry of Health said on Tuesday that there has been no shortage of oxygen in the country in the last 10 months and the daily production capacity has increased to 6,862 metric tonnes by September which is expected to reach 7,191 tonnes by the end of October. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a press conference that the central government has started the process of setting up 246 oxygen production plants in 18 states and union territories in the first phase of which 67 are at various stages of completion. Also Read – Lockdown News: ‘complete lockdown’ will be here for two weeks, know what will be closed?

He told that in the second phase, 150 more such plants will be set up in 30 states and union territories. Bhushan said that India is in a very good position in terms of availability of oxygen. He said, “There has been no shortage of oxygen in the last 10 months. There is no shortage even at this time. We are in a very good position. ” Also Read – Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 6 pm today, can talk on these issues

Bhushan said that the number of patients on beds with ICUs, ventilators and oxygen facilities was 43,022 on September 1, which increased to 75,000 in the third week of that month. After this the number started coming down and on Tuesday it was more than 57,000. The Health Secretary said, “There has been a decline, but it is still higher than on September 1.” However, it is not a matter of concern as our capacity is even greater. “He said that it is after 84 days that the number of new cases of corona virus coming in the country has come down by 50,000. Also Read – Top News Of The Day: Corona Overcome! Only 47 thousand new cases and 587 deaths in 24 hours

