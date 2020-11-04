8,516 new cases of corona reported in Kerala, about 7 thousand people infected in Delhi

new Delhi: In Kerala, 8,516 new positive cases have been reported in the Coronavirus investigation report on Wednesday. According to the government data obtained on Wednesday, 8,206 people have recovered from Corona during this period, due to which the number of people recovering from the virus has increased to 3,72,951 in the state. Also Read – Big relief to airlines, now flights can be filled with 60 percent passengers

The number of active cases at present is 84,995. In the last 24 hours, 28 people have died in the state. So far 1,587 people have died in the state from Corona. A total of 652 hotspots have been identified in the state.

6,842 new #COVID cases, 5,797 recoveries, and 51 deaths recorded in Delhi today. Total cases now at 4,09,938 including 3,65,866 recoveries, 37,369 active cases and 6,703 deaths: Delhi Government pic.twitter.com/cpdVYq5pDq – ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

On one hand, there is a spurt in the corona cases in Kerala, while in Delhi the corona is again raising its head. Today there are 6,842 new cases of corona infection. However, 5,797 people have been treated and cured. At the same time, today, 51 corona-infected people have died.

Talking about the Corona figures in Delhi, 4,09,938 people have been infected Corona so far. At the same time, 3,65,866 people have been cured by treatment. Please tell that there are currently 37,369 active cases of corona in Delhi and so far a total of 6,703 people have died due to corona.