86 Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

86 is an anime series based on the same-named light book series by Asato Asato and Shirabii.

The series adaptation was announced during a livestream commemorating Kadokawa’s “Kimirano” light novel website’s one anniversary on March 15, 2020.

It is generated by A-1 Pictures and directed by Toshimasa Ishii, with texts written by Toshiya No, characters developed by Tetsuya Kawakami, and music by Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto. Shirogumi is the author of the CG.

The light novel series ’86,’ published by Dengeki Bunko and known as ‘Eiti Shikkusu’ in Japan and ‘Eighty Six’ in other countries, was adapted into an anime. Asato Asato is the author and Shirabii is the illustrator of the series.

It’s understandable that fans would want to know whether 86, a compelling anime with a mecha or sci-fi military premise, would have a Season 2.

The story centred on Vladilena “Lena” Milizé, a San Mongolian military officer who opposes her government’s deceitful methods while fighting for the equitable treatment of the persecuted Colorata minority.

With drawings by Shirabii, Japanese light novelist Asato Asato produced the “86 Eighty Six” military science-fiction series.

The “86 Eighty Six” light novel, which was first released in 2017 by ASCII Media Works and distributed in North America by Yen Press, has won several awards for its genre.

This includes taking first place in the 2016 23rd Dengeki Novel Prize Competition. The book series’ own manga adaptation debuted in 2018.

A-1 Pictures created an anime adaption, which had its world debut in 2021. Soon after the series’ first airing, an English dub was released.

Vladilena “Lena” Milizé, the handler for the far-flung mecha squadron called Spearhead, serves as the focal point of “86 Eighty Six”‘s plot.

The nation of San Magnolia is guarded by Spearhead and Juggernaut, a mecha that resembles a spider, against the danger posed by the Legion, a force of independent mecha built by the Giad Empire.

“86 Eighty Six” is regarded as a “split-cour” anime, like many others. As a result, the initial season is split in half, without each set airing at various times during the year.

In June 2021, the 11 episodes of the first season came to an end. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of the second season.

86 Season 2 Release Date

On October 2, 2021, 86 Season 2 will begin to be released during the Fall 2021 anime season. The second season will be released on four Blu-ray and DVD packages, each including all 12 episodes.

The choice to delay the last two seasons of season 1 of 86 Eighty-Six infuriated the neighbourhood.

However, as it became clear that closing was required to safeguard the higher quality, the public’s perception shifted.

It’s interesting to notice that up until this moment, this was the anime series’ overall rating & public opinion tale.

The anime movie 86 Eighty-Six quickly shot to the top during the compilation of the most popular new programmes of the year after a mediocre start to its airing.

The series is now rated an incredible 9/10 on RatinGraph and an 8.2/10 on IMDB, with part 1 receiving an 8.2/10 from 217,000 reviews and part 2 receiving an 8.47/10 from 54,000 reviews on MyAnimeList.

As one fan noted on MyAnimeList, the word “masterpiece” is used around so often these days that it’s almost lost its meaning.

However, they continue, “Eighty-Six: 86 is a masterwork in the truest sense of the word along with one of the finest narratives in the contemporary history of the medium.”

86 Season 2 Cast

No new characters have yet been introduced in the manga series for the third season for the anime, and almost all of the characters from the first two seasons will return.

Emma, Shinei, Kurena, among many more characters who have played significant roles in the tale up to this point will undoubtedly appear.

86 Season 2 Trailer

86 Season 2 Plot

The conflict between the Republic of San Magnolia and the Empire of Giad has been going on for nine years.

After suffering catastrophic losses at the hands of the Empire’s autonomous mechanised Legions, the Republic has lately developed its own autonomous units, known as Juggernauts, that are remotely commanded by a handler.

While the general public first believes that the battle is being fought between machines, the Juggernauts are actually piloted by individuals who are all “86”—the designation given for the Colorata minority in San Magnolia.

The Colorata were first given equal rights, but after being persecuted and exploited as scapegoats by the dominant Alba race as the Alba-supremacist Republic government, the Colorata came to be seen both officially and unofficially as subhuman.

The 86 were forced to take part in the Republic’s war against the Empire in return for better treatment, interned in camps in their 86th District, denied the ability to adopt personal names, and imprisoned there.

Major Vladilena “Lena” Milizé, a member of the San Mongolian military and an aristocrat from Alba, has been a prominent critic of the Republic government’s purposeful disinformation campaigns and the appalling treatment of the Colorata minority in the nation.

She has been tasked with managing the Spearhead Squadron on the Eastern Front, an elite unit composed entirely of 86 veterans with illustrious names. Shinei “The Undertaker” Nouzen is the commander of the infamous Spearhead Squadron.

The handlers in control of the unit have turned deranged, and some even attempted suicide, which is why the squad is infamous for the state in which its superiors have been left.

In order to counter the invasion of the completely autonomous unmanned war machine Legion, created by the Giade Empire, the nearby nation, the Republic of San Magnolia, develops an unmanned battle machine called Juggernauts.

The unmanned aerial aircraft, however, was merely a moniker, and those on board—the other Eighty Six—who were not identified as “people” were treated like tools.

Shin, a young man who is the commander of the Spearhead Squadron by Eighty Six, persisted in his struggle on a hopeless battlefield while ready to die.

Elite There, a new control controller handler named Lena, a Republican soldier, is hired. She despises the 86s at the price of the Republican system. She makes an effort to treat them like people even if they are detested as “humanoid pigs.”