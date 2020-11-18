86 students and 10 teachers of corona infected in Haryana schools, stir in administration

new Delhi: Schools were opened in Haryana a few days ago during the corona epidemic, but now corona has started to wreak havoc after the schools opened. On Tuesday, 86 school children in Rewari and Jhajjar districts have been found corona infected. Of these 81 children are from 9 schools in Rewari district, while 5 students from 5 schools in Jhajjar district have been found to be corona infected. Let us know that more than 2000 children have come in contact with those school children. In such a situation, all children will be tested and taken care of. Also Read – England will host India for a five-Test series in 2021; See full schedule

Apart from school children, 10 teachers of both the districts have also fallen prey to Corona. Of these, 9 teachers are from Rewari district. Please tell that on Monday, 4-4 school children in Jind and Jhajjar were found corona infected. At the same time, 15 school children in Jhajjar were found corona infected last week. Officials say that sampling has been increased after the schools opened. At the same time, classes have been closed after the students were found to be corona infected.

Please tell that a guideline was issued by the state government to open schools from 9th to 12th in Haryama. Although initially the children used to come only for consultation and consultation with the teachers, but after November 2, the children started coming to the regular school with the permission of the parents. But now the matter has been stirred after coming to the fore. Let us know that on November 11, a total of 13 schools were sampled by the Health Department. Out of which 9 students and teachers have been found corona infected after the report of 9 schools.