87-year-old veteran not seen from court, defense department fined one lakh

Delhi High Court: The Delhi High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the Directorate General of Defense Estates (DGDE) for not compensating the 87-year-old man for land taken in Pathankot by authorities five decades ago. The High Court held that the DGDE cannot take property of a citizen on "showy basis" after receiving certain clearances from the department without giving proper compensation.

Justice Naveen Chawla said in the September 7 order, "There has been clearly wrong with the petitioner (Mohinder Lal), he should be compensated in this case." The court also said that due to the apathy shown by the officials and their inaction, Lal was forced to file this petition and move it forward.

It said, "The age of the petitioner is 87 years and even at this age he has to run around for legal and valid dues." The case was being advocated by advocate Tarun Rana. According to the petitioner, his agricultural land in Pathankot area of ​​Punjab was acquired for defense purposes through a notification in March 1970.

The advocate said that a lower court of Punjab had given the first order to pay compensation in 1987, after which the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the Supreme Court gave the same order but no payment was made to Lal till date.