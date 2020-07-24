885 new cases of Kovid-19 in Kerala, will there be complete lockdown again? .., CM said this

Thiruvananthapuram: On Friday, 885 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Kerala, while 968 people have been cured. It is a matter of some relief for the state that the number of people recovering compared to the infected is more. The new infected includes 24 health workers. Apart from this, four people died due to infection, leading to the death toll in the state to 54. Also Read – The percentage of people recovering from corona is increasing, the death rate has also come down, see here Health Ministry figures

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that out of the new cases, 724 people have been infected due to contact with the infected and the source of infection of 56 patients is yet to be ascertained.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan said about the lockdown that after the all-party meeting against the statewide lockdown, the state government has decided not to take such a step at present. After meeting held to decide whether to implement the lockdown or not, the Chief Minister, who was speaking to the media this evening, said that representatives of various political parties are opposed to the entire lockdown.

All party meeting was held today to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Kerala. Opposition parties have given their suggestions regarding the containment of the virus, we will consider it: State CM Pinarayi Vijayan pic.twitter.com/MqhBp132vO – ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

Vijayan said, “There are two views on the lockdown. Some experts want complete lockdown to be implemented, while others want the current restrictions strictly enforced. “He said,” In an all-party meeting, I put the whole thing in front of everyone, and those people are in favor of complete lockdown. Are not. He said that the existing restrictions should be made stricter. “

The Chief Minister said that the general idea was to increase surveillance in areas where more cases are coming. He also said that at least there will be no lockdown this week as fewer cases of Kovid-19 have been reported on Friday as compared to the previous two days. He said, “If the situation arises, a decision will be taken regarding the complete lockdown.”

During the last two days, the state saw a huge increase in infection cases, with more than 1,000 cases reported in a single day. With the addition of 885 cases, the number of infected in the state increased to 16,995. 64 of the infected have returned from abroad, while 68 are from other states.

The Chief Minister said that there have been four deaths, two in Kasaragod and one each in Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha districts. In the last 24 hours, 25,160 samples have been tested. So far, 3.38 lakh investigations have been done in the state.