888Sport Welcome Offer and incentives during Covid-19 crisis

A lot of businesses have taken a beating following the lockdowns occasioned by Covid-19 all over the world. Most major sports were either canceled or postponed, leading to financial losses for betting companies and business in general. While stopping sports activities had a negative impact on finances, it led to companies being creative and introducing incentives for users to continue enjoying their services.

One of the companies that have thrived through this break is 888Sport, who have great incentives for new users, otherwise known as the welcome offer. In a drive aimed at new customers only, 888Sport seeks to not only attract, but keep them on the site with a monetary offer in form of free bets.

Upon registration on the site, the new user is only needed to use the promotion code 30FB when making a first deposit, a minimum of which should be £10. This stake is what makes the user’s a qualifying bet and he/she gets £30 and can start making money with the head start granted.

The £10 qualifying bet can be placed on any event on 888Sport but this event must have a minimum odd of 1/2 or 1.5. It is important to note here, that the free bets are credited upon qualifying bet settlement and they expire after seven days.

While the deposit balance can be withdrawn at any time, the free bet stakes are not included in returns. That is a very important term to remember, and also that the Casino Bonus wins are capped at £500. The Casino bonus is valid for 14 days with a 40x wagering requirement.

With the user well versed with the conditions for a welcome offer, he will then need to follow a few simple steps towards getting the 888Sport free bets. For a start, the user will head to https://www.888sport.com/online-sports-betting-promotions/ and register an account. After that, the new user needs to make the first deposit, a minimum of with is £10, using the promo code 30FB. This will trigger free bet tokens of maximum value £30 and a £10 Casino voucher.

A great review of 888Sport, which includes the sign up details, the Dos and Don’ts, great advice on what not to bet on in order to maximise potential wins, is found on Wincomparator. A range of other bonuses on 888Sport can also be found in the review on the site, which include the Acca Saver, Win Win and Casino Bonus.

Meanwhile, with the sting left by the spread of the deadly coronavirus, 888Sport has gone an extra mile to offer virtual sports for users to continue enjoying while making money. There is a Virtual Sports section on the site, and this is very crucial to the survival of the company as well as well acknowledged move to prevent further spread of Covid-19. Users do not have to interact physically at a time when the access to physical sports is also limited. The Virtual Sports segment has a number of markets in tennis, Basketball, American football, ice hockey, bandy, baseball, boxing, chess, cricket, cycling and darts among others.