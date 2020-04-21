‘9-1-1’ Drops to Season Low, ‘The Voice’ Ticks Down – Variety

Monday evening noticed some fairly important dips within the TV scores, as “9-1-1” dropped to a season low and “The Voice” ticked down.

The Fox present scored a 1.2 score amongst adults 18-49 and 6.6 million complete viewers, a season three low within the former metric, however not within the latter. Episodes 4 via 9 of season three all delivered a smaller viewers than final evening’s version. “Prodigal Son” adopted it up with a 0.7 score and three.Four million viewers, even on final episode.

In the meantime “The Voice” received the evening with a 1.Four and 9.1 million viewers, down from final Monday’s 1.6 score and 9.eight million pairs of eyeballs. In an identical sample to Fox, “Songland” got here in even on final episode within the later time slot with a 0.eight score and 4.Four million viewers.

Over on ABC, “The Bachelor” spinoff “Hear to Your Coronary heart” dipped a fraction from final week’s lower than stellar debut to a 0.6 score and a pair of.9 million viewers. Fellow freshman “The Baker and the Magnificence” baked up the identical 0.5 rating as final week and drew 2.eight million viewers.

A brand new episode of “Whose Line Is It Anyway” delivered a 0.2 score and simply over 1 million complete viewers, a excessive for this cycle thus far. A replay of the improv present adopted with one other 0.2 and round 900,000 viewers. A brand new episode of “Roswell, New Mexico” rounded off the evening for the CW with a 0.1 and 686,000 viewers.

CBS aired solely reruns on Monday evening, with “The Neighborhood” and “Bob Hearts Abishola” main the best way each at a 0.6. Replays of “All Rise” and “Bull” each delivered a 0.Four score for the Eye.