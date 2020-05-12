‘9-1-1’ Season Finale Calls Up 4-Week Audience High – Variety

The characters of “9-1-1” could have been coping with a reasonably large emergency throughout the season three finale final evening, however the present itself didn’t must name for assist in the scores.

Fox’s highest-rated scripted present of the season closed out its third version with a 1.three ranking amongst adults 18-49 and seven.1 million complete viewers. That’s even by way of ranking on the penultimate episode, but in addition a four-week excessive audience-wise. The present’s largest viewers of the season (7.6 million) got here on April 13. “9-1-1” led the community to a slim total victory, after a replay of the present’s “Lone Star” spinoff solely summoned up a 0.5 and three.four million viewers.

NBC got here second on the evening, with one other at-home version of “The Voice,” which noticed the highest 9 contestants carry out, scoring a 0.9 ranking and seven.2 million viewers. That represents a season low ranking for the competitors collection. “Songland” ticked as much as a 0.7 and three.7 million viewers.

Over on ABC, “The Bachelor” spinoff “Take heed to Your Coronary heart” got here in even at a 0.6 ranking and a couple of.9 million viewers, adopted by “The Baker and the Magnificence” which was additionally even at a 0.5 and a couple of.four million viewers.

CBS aired a particular episode of “The Worth is Proper,” which noticed RuPaul be part of common host Drew Carey to lift cash for Deliberate Parenthood. The episode scored a 0.9 ranking and simply over 6 million complete viewers. The Eye then aired three replays of “The Neighborhood,” “Bob Hearts Abishola” and “Bull,” which scored a 0.6, a 0.four and a 0.four respectively.

Lastly on the CW, a brand new episode of “Whose Line Is It Anyway” got here in at a 0.2 and 1.1 million pairs of eyeballs, adopted by a replay of the identical present at a 0.2 and just below 1 million. A brand new “Roswell, New Mexico” episode rounded off the evening with a 0.1 and 700,000 viewers.