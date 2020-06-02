‘9-1-1’ Star Ryan Guzman Criticized for Defending Use of Racial Slurs – Variety

“9-1-1” actor Ryan Guzman is dealing with backlash from his co-stars and social media customers after defending his spouse’s use of the N-word and saying that he steadily calls his associates by racial slurs.

The entire scenario started when Guzman’s followers discovered outdated tweets posted by his spouse Chrysti Ane during which she admitted to utilizing the N-word. Ane has since apologized for these posts, nonetheless, Guzman got here to her protection Sunday through an Instagram reside video.

“I’ve loads of associates — Black, white, Asian, Indian, no matter they’re, Korean — and we make enjoyable of one another’s races on a regular basis,” Guzman mentioned within the video. “We name one another slurs on a regular basis. We don’t get butt-hurt in any respect as a result of we all know the precise particular person, we all know who one another are. We all know that we’re not attempting to convey one another down. So, what are y’all attempting to get at? You’re attempting to show that any individual that’s not racist is racist? Nah. You don’t have that energy. There is no such thing as a racist vitality coming from this family in any respect.”

Later that day, Guzman’s co-star Oliver Stark responded to his remarks on Twitter, stating that “there may be completely no excuse for the use of the n phrase.”

“I do know quite a bit of you wish to hear my ideas on what a forged member mentioned immediately on IG reside. I can inform you that my opinion is there may be completely no excuse for the use of the n phrase. It belongs to the Black neighborhood solely and I completely don’t agree with it being utilized by anybody else below any circumstances,” Stark wrote.

Following that, one other of Guzman’s co-stars, Aisha Hinds, additionally condemned his response on Monday, calling Guzman’s feedback “indefensible.”

“How I FEEL each day is a perpetual state of GRIEF,” Hinds tweeted. “There’s sadly no model of this indefensible discourse that doesn’t exacerbate that grief. There’s legions of discovered behaviors that have to be named and neutered so we don’t proceed to present life to them. Could we all know & DO BETTER.”

Guzman then apologized for his earlier video, whereas additionally questioning why individuals don’t tackle the identical criticisms at rappers like Cardi B and Fats Joe for utilizing the N-word.

Fox declined to touch upon the matter.

“Folks which are coming as much as me, preserve that very same vitality for Cardi B, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Fats Joe, all them Latinos have been utilizing for years upon years and getting passes,” Guzman mentioned. “I apologize to those who I offended and misrepresented myself through the use of the fallacious time period. I stand by my attempt, fail, study, develop state of thoughts. And I’ll proceed to develop, proceed to assist out the neighborhood….Let’s assist out our black brothers and sisters going by this horrible tough time.”

Guzman has change into a stalwart of Fox”9-1-1″ since becoming a member of as firefighter Eddie Diaz in season 2. Hinds and Stark have each been half of the unique forged from season 1, enjoying firefighters Hen Wilson and Buck Buckley.