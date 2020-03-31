9-1-1’s Killer Cliffhanger Finally Made Me Love Maddie

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for the March 30 episode of 9-1-1 on Fox, referred to as “Pinned.”
9-1-1 was kind of enterprise as common for many of “Pinned,” with a few thrilling/ugly crises to carry out the heroes and a few storylines that superior the event of a number of characters, together with Maddie and Chimney. In actual fact, up till the final scene of the episode, 9-1-1 appeared prefer it had aired a completely enough episode. Then the 911 name middle was overrun by gun-toting males posing as regulation enforcement officers, and Josh acknowledged one in all them as his attacker. Maddie’s final transfer of the episode lastly made me love her.
Now, as a disclaimer, I by no means disliked Maddie or had something towards her. She’s simply by no means been one in all my favorites, despite the fact that she has had a number of the meatiest and most compelling plots of the collection. As a part of 9-1-1 to me, she was completely… effective. If I needed to choose my prime three characters at any given time, she simply would not have been one in all them. I may very well be engrossed by her arcs with out being tremendous invested in her. Then, in a single fell swoop, “Pinned” made me love her.
Nicely-played, 9-1-1. Nicely-played.
Within the closing scene of the episode, when the decision middle was overrun by the lads with weapons, Maddie was on the telephone with Chimney, who had confessed his love earlier within the episode. Understandably citing her historical past and the way her experiences with saying these three little phrases meant that she could not say them now, she’d expressed that she cherished him with out truly utilizing the L phrase. It appeared like a candy however throwaway second, nevertheless it got here again with a vengeance when Maddie did one thing that will find yourself saving her life in addition to the lives of all people within the name middle.
Maddie mentioned this:
I really like you, Howie.
With these phrases, Maddie mentioned one thing that would not have struck the armed males as suspicious, since she was scared sufficient to inform any individual on the opposite finish of the road that she cherished them however seemingly did not give away that there was hazard. It was good timing, actually, that Maddie may use “I really like you” to Chimney to tip him off that one thing was fallacious.
Admittedly, this was a tiny second within the grand scheme of Maddie’s time on 9-1-1, and I’ll admit that it is sort of ridiculous that that is what has made me love her. Truthfully, perhaps it is simply because this capped off an episode that basically showcased Maddie and all of the methods she’s grown over time.
She was in a position to make use of her abilities as a soothing 911 operator in addition to her abilities as a nurse to assist a lady in an emergency, she defined why she could not inform Chimney she cherished him, she took full benefit of the comped room they earned with their heroics, and he or she spoke to me on a deep private degree when she began objecting to public proposals.
What can I say? I can relate to Maddie on this entrance of disliking public proposals, and if that is what it took to actually open me as much as loving her when she tipped off Chimney, then I see nothing fallacious with it! In all seriousness, this cliffhanger was each suspenseful and out-of-the-blue sufficient that it is a stable approach for 9-1-1 to go right into a mini hiatus, because it will not be again with a brand new episode for an additional two weeks.
This is what’s in retailer when the present does return, with an episode referred to as “The Taking of Dispatch 9-1-1” on April 13:
Maddie fears for herself and her co-workers when the decision middle is taken hostage.
The episode description would not give a complete lot away about what’s in retailer in “The Taking of Dispatch 9-1-1,” nevertheless it does point out that the episode can be fairly Maddie-centric. The 2-week look forward to the brand new episode could be onerous for diehard followers dying to know what occurs subsequent; not less than they will take solace in the truth that 9-1-1 is just not one of many many reveals minimize off by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Fox drama reportedly completed filming its full third season earlier than productions en masse needed to halt for the security of the solid and crew. For a rundown of the reveals that could not fairly end their present seasons, try our up to date record of main TV present delays or ending early attributable to coronavirus. As for 9-1-1, the following new episode airs Monday, April 13 at eight p.m. ET on Fox.
