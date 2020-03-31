9-1-1’s Killer Cliffhanger Finally Made Me Love Maddie

Within the closing scene of the episode, when the decision middle was overrun by the lads with weapons, Maddie was on the telephone with Chimney, who had confessed his love earlier within the episode. Understandably citing her historical past and the way her experiences with saying these three little phrases meant that she could not say them now, she’d expressed that she cherished him with out truly utilizing the L phrase. It appeared like a candy however throwaway second, nevertheless it got here again with a vengeance when Maddie did one thing that will find yourself saving her life in addition to the lives of all people within the name middle.