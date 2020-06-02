9-1-1’s Ryan Guzman Says He ‘Misspoke’ When Reacting To Racial Slur Controversy

Go away a Remark
9-1-1 star Ryan Guzman just lately confronted backlash after just lately found tweets from spouse Chrysti Ane revealed that she used the N-word. Ane has since apologized for the tweets, however Guzman got here to his spouse’s protection shortly after, admitting that he himself regularly makes use of racial slurs round his pals. This triggered much more controversy, as a few of Guzman’s co-stars got here ahead to sentence his feedback. Now, Guzman has taken to social media to handle his preliminary statements.
In his most up-to-date Instagram video, Ryan Guzman apologized for his unique video, saying that his statements got here from a spot of negativity and that he misspoke:
I got here from an indignant place. I couldn’t assume straight, and I misspoke.
Guzman additionally said that he gained’t condone the usage of the N-word by any non-Black particular person and talked about that it’s not his phrase to make use of:
I don’t condone the usage of the N-word by any non-Black particular person. That features all Latinos. That’s not our phrase.
Whereas the actor did prolong an apology throughout the video, he additionally questioned why criticism was being aimed toward him and never different celebrities like Tekashi 6ix9ine and Cardi B:
Folks which are coming as much as me, maintain that very same power for Cardi B, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Fats Joe, all them Latinos have been utilizing for years upon years and getting passes. I apologize to those who I offended and misrepresented myself through the use of the flawed time period. I stand by my attempt, fail, be taught, develop mind-set. And I’ll proceed to develop, proceed to assist out the group. So I hope all people has an important day, enjoys their life, and let’s assist out our black brothers and sisters going by way of this horrible troublesome time.
As talked about, Ryan Guzman’s co-stars have been fast to rebuke his feedback. In a Twitter put up, Oliver Stark rejected his castmate’s sentiments, saying there’s no excuse for utilizing the N-word:
9-1-1’s Aisha Hinds additionally weighed in on the controversy and referred to as Guzman’s statements indefensible:
Lots of Ryan Guzman’s followers have additionally condemned his actions, with some even calling for the actor to be dismissed from 9-1-1. Guzman joined the solid in Season 2 as firefighter Edmundo Diaz and is at the moment anticipated to return for Season 4. As of proper now, Fox, the collection’ residence community, has but to touch upon the state of affairs.
As most know, Guzman’s feedback arrive within the midst of protests taking place throughout the U.S. and a few locations across the globe. These demonstrations adopted the dying of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died after one of many officers that arrested him held his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes.
Proper now, it stays to be seen how Fox may tackle Ryan Guzman’s feedback, so make sure to maintain it right here at CinemaBlend for extra updates as they arrive.
