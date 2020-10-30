9 Actors Who Can Flawlessly Pull Off Both Good Guys And Villains

Usually actors are so good at one kind of function — the humorous good friend, the scheming chaebol inheritor, the good-looking male lead — that they get typecast and have a tendency to play comparable characters. However some actors are so proficient that they will skillfully play completely contrasting roles, which might come as fairly a shock to the viewer! Think about seeing your favourite healthful good man all of the sudden enjoying the villain, or an actor recognized for his evil characters buying and selling in his sinister glare for a squeaky-clean main male function. The next 9 actors have finished simply that, so learn on to study extra about their fascinating portrayals of those numerous roles!

1. Kwak Dong Yeon

Kwak Dong Yeon has confirmed himself in quite a lot of dramas, from his function because the dashing swordsman Byung Yeon in “Love within the Moonlight” to his latest hilarious cameo in “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.” Kwak starred as a graduate pupil named Woo Younger within the 2018 drama “My ID Is Gangnam Magnificence,” the place he melted our hearts together with his pleasant allure and candy, well-mannered demeanor. However the actor did a whole 180 in his subsequent drama, “My Unusual Hero,” enjoying the disturbed and nefarious Oh Se Ho. As a highschool pupil with a robust upbringing, Se Ho lies to get his classmate Kang Bok Soo (Yoo Seung Ho) expelled. 9 years later, Bok Soo decides to complete up his diploma on the faculty… of which Se Ho is now chairman. Kwak Dong Yeon brings Se Ho’s shaky psychological state to life, making us hope he goes for extra villain roles sooner or later!

Begin watching “My ID Is Gangnam Magnificence”:

Watch Now

And “My Unusual Hero” under:

Watch Now

2. Yoo Seung Ho

(*9*)

Talking of “My Unusual Hero,” Yoo Seung Ho has additionally taken the problem of a task reversal. Usually forged because the squeaky-clean good man lead (With that smile are we stunned?) Yoo took on the function of psychopathic assassin Kang Hyung Joon within the 2012 drama “I Miss You.” Hyung Joon is genuinely in love together with his girlfriend, however when his jealousy will get triggered there’s no telling how far he’ll go to actual punishment. Yoo Seung Ho’s youthful, expressive face by some means makes this function all of the extra villainous!

Take a look at “I Miss You”:

Watch Now

Or catch Yoo Seung Ho at his healthful, rom-com greatest in “I Am Not a Robotic“:

Watch Now

3. Hong Jong Hyun

Who might neglect Hong Jong Hyun in his “Scarlet Coronary heart: Goryeo” function because the scheming, evil third prince Wang Yo? Prince Yo was dangerous to the bone, with an bold eye to the throne and the willingness to govern palace politics to his favor. Most significantly, he sported some majorly sinister bad-guy eyeliner. However Hong Jong Hyun switched it up in his subsequent historic drama function, enjoying the candy but shy Wang Rin in “The King Loves.” Rin is Crown Prince Wang Gained’s (Im Siwan) loyal greatest good friend since childhood, and the one individual Gained can depend on — so naturally Rin is conflicted when he begins to really feel glints of romance in direction of the lady Gained loves. Hong Jong Hyun performs Wang Rin with such nuance and subtlety that you just’ll actually really feel his ache; particularly as a result of he’s such a great man!

Catch “The King Loves”:

Watch Now

4. Lee Sang Yeob

Lee Sang Yeob is lastly getting the popularity he deserves after his function within the latest household drama “As soon as Once more,” which offers with the theme of discovering happiness out of a divorce. Enjoying the function of a health care provider, Lee Sang Yeob carries this heartwarming and empathetic story, marking an enormous distinction to his sinister character from “Whereas You Had been Sleeping.” On this 2017 drama, the actor performs a lawyer who will do no matter it takes to win — even when meaning manipulating proof to assist a consumer who’s a recognized assassin. Lee Sang Yeob’s expertise shines by way of as he brings this character to life by way of little particulars, like his nervous behavior of rolling up scraps of paper.

Catch “As soon as Once more”:

Watch Now

And begin watching “Whereas You Had been Sleeping”:

Watch Now

5. Park Bo Gum

Park Bo Gum is the king of swoon-worthy nice-guy characters, from his function because the considerate and charming crown prince in “Love within the Moonlight” to his free-spirited, youthful character in “Encounter.” He’s the epitome of the candy romantic in these roles — which makes it much more shocking that he performed a psychopathic serial killer within the 2015 drama “I Keep in mind You.” Park earned reward for his performing within the drama, and we will safely say that his harmless attractiveness made this darkish function all of the extra terrifying!

Begin watching “Love within the Moonlight” right here:

Watch Now

And don’t miss “I Keep in mind You”:

Watch Now

6. Namgoong Min

Namgoong Min was well-known for his villains, significantly within the dramas “Keep in mind” and “The Lady Who Sees Smells.” Within the former, he takes on the function of a ruthless CEO whose mood results in loads of authorized points for his firm… and plenty of different crimes. In “The Lady Who Sees Smells,” he’s a psychopathic serial killer who cleverly masks his acts by posing as a chef. After these chilling roles, it got here as fairly a shock when Namgoong Min switched issues up for some significantly lighthearted characters! He’s well-known for his function because the supervisor within the workplace comedy “Good Supervisor,” however his half within the rom-com “Expensive Truthful Girl Kong Shim” is equally endearing: he performs a lawyer who charitably works for these in want.

Take a look at “Keep in mind”:

Watch Now

And watch “Expensive Truthful Girl Kong Shim”:

Watch Now

7. Shin Sung Rok

Shin Sung Rok is infamous for his nefarious roles, however he’s additionally a low-key genius with regards to rom-coms. Typically he even manages to mix rom-com components into his villains, like in his function because the rotten but surprisingly humorous Emperor Lee Hyuk in “The Final Empress.” Maybe his most well-known evil function was because the scheming chaebol inheritor from “My Love From the Star” (though “Liar Recreation” has one other good Shin Sung Rok villain). However if you wish to take a look at an entire new facet of this proficient actor, he performs the dorky CEO of an leisure company in “Trot Lovers.” As his character falls for the most recent trot singer signed to the company, comedic gold ensues. Guess you didn’t see that coming from our favourite villainous actor!

Begin watching “My Love From the Star”:

Watch Now

And catch “Trot Lovers”:

Watch Now

8. Lee Dong Wook

Lee Dong Wook is so good at enjoying each heroes and villains that he performed each in the identical character in his well-known “Goblin” function! Lee’s modern-day Grim Reaper is naive and gentle, whereas in his previous life he was… not a lot. Lee embraces his rom-com facet much more in “Contact Your Coronary heart,” enjoying a perfectionist, workaholic lawyer in a sweetly blossoming romance. However the actor switched it up majorly for his function within the psychological thriller “Strangers From Hell,” the place he performs a seemingly pleasant dentist — however as his creepy smile suggests, there’s greater than meets the attention underneath this character’s unassuming exterior.

Begin watching “Contact Your Coronary heart”:

Watch Now

9. Jang Ki Yong

Jang Ki Yong gained recognition as a great man in his supporting function in “Go Again Couple,” however he promptly switched this up by enjoying a ruthless mortgage shark in “My Mister.” Since then, he’s continued to play a various array of characters, from the cheerful and upbeat detective within the melodrama “Come and Hug Me” to the ruthless murderer in “Kill It,” the place he hides his darkish historical past behind his unassuming job as a veterinarian. He modified issues up once more for his half within the hit 2019 drama “Search: WWW,” a candy and playful romance function. Now that’s versatility!

Catch “My Mister” right here:

Watch Now

And watch “Search: WWW” under:

Watch Now

Hey Soompiers, which of those actors is your favourite? Do you want him higher in his good man function or his villainous one? Tell us within the feedback!

hgordon stays up manner too late on weeknights marathoning Okay-dramas and making an attempt to maintain up with the most recent Okay-pop releases.