9 Awesome Star Wars Saga Characters That Got Very Little Screen Time

Nien Nunb

Although he is appeared within the Star Wars franchise a great deal and is well-loved, Nien Nunb did not have a ton of display screen time within the Skywalker Saga. Over the course of 4 movies, I might be shocked if he is been on display screen for over two to a few minutes, although I am going to add that he is all the time a standout in all these scenes. Whereas the character died in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, he lives on as a pilot within the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge trip Rise of the Resistance, so I am unable to actually say the franchise did him that soiled.