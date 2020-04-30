9 Awesome Star Wars Saga Characters That Got Very Little Screen Time

Depart a Remark
Star Wars is understood for having an enormous and numerous set of characters with wealthy backstories and adventures of their very own. Severely, you possibly can simply decide a random alien from The Skywalker Saga, and there is a good probability they’ve not less than one fascinating story that occurred outdoors of the Star Wars films.
Many of those characters are tremendous cool due to their tales, or just tremendous cool-looking sufficient that they impressed writers to offer them tales. In both case, listed below are among the extra intriguing characters from the Star Wars movies who acquired little or no display screen time, however are nonetheless superior by way of their contribution to the franchise in different tales.
Ponda Baba
Ponda Baba is greatest often called the alien who will get his arm lopped off by Obi-Wan Kenobi within the Mos Eisley Cantina, however his historical past runs far deeper than that. He and his pig-faced companion Cornelius Evazan have been spice runners for Jabba The Hutt, and profitable ones at that. Most of Baba and Evazan’s Legends adventures have been retconned post-Disney acquisition, although the 2 did seem in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and confirmed up new Star Wars materials. Baba did ultimately get his severed arm again and expressed regret over bullying Luke Skywalker.
Shaak Ti
Shaak Ti was one of many prequel period’s strongest Jedi, and a key character within the animated collection Star Wars: The Clone Wars. That is regardless of that the very fact she was given little or no display screen time within the films, and her dying in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith was minimize from the movie. Although Star Wars later confirmed her dying by way of The Clone Wars, it was a reasonably disrespectful ending for a personality that was deemed one of many strongest combatants within the Jedi Council. Oh properly, not less than she acquired loads of shine elsewhere!
Sidon Ithano
Seen solely briefly in Star Wars: The Drive Awakens, Sidon Ithano is a well-known pirate who lived alongside the Outer Rim within the many years following the Galactic Civil Warfare. He and his crew searched out the treasure of Depend Dooku (a group of kyber crystals), and he later got here into various vintage Tremendous Battle Droids that he offered to Kragan Gorr in Star Wars Resistance. Although he could not have been essentially the most noble character, Ithano did struggle towards the Sith within the Battle of Exegol and survived the struggle to have future adventures within the Star Wars universe.
Nien Nunb
Although he is appeared within the Star Wars franchise a great deal and is well-loved, Nien Nunb did not have a ton of display screen time within the Skywalker Saga. Over the course of 4 movies, I might be shocked if he is been on display screen for over two to a few minutes, although I am going to add that he is all the time a standout in all these scenes. Whereas the character died in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, he lives on as a pilot within the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge trip Rise of the Resistance, so I am unable to actually say the franchise did him that soiled.
Greedo
Greedo had a notoriously quick scene in Star Wars: A New Hope, however that scene was so iconic that it justified prequel tales concerning the character. Had Greedo survived his encounter with Han Solo (no matter whom shot first), it is laborious to say whether or not or not folks would’ve cared to see any extra adventures that predated his notorious final mission within the Mos Eisley cantina. On this case, maybe it was for the very best Greedo did not get lots of display screen time within the Authentic Trilogy.
Yarael Poof
One other forgotten Jedi Grasp on the council, Yarael Poof (they man with the lengthy neck above), was proven in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and was famous for his potential to create illusions and carry out spectacular fight strikes due to his spineless physique. Sadly, he was killed in the course of the Battle of Genosis, not less than in accordance with canon. In actuality, George Lucas feared Poof’s species too carefully resembled the Kaminoans of Star Wars: Assault of the Clones, so he was changed by one other Jedi, Coleman Trebor. Although his character was short-lived in Star Wars, he’ll be remembered fondly for the Robotic Rooster sketch he impressed.
Wicket W. Warrick
The long-lasting Ewok Wicket W. Warrick is one other well-known and beloved character of Star Wars, but he does not have lots of display screen time. His look in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi was relatively temporary total, and he cameoed in The Rise Of Skywalker, however Wicket was an important half to the upbringing of many Star Wars followers due to the animated collection Ewoks. Not everybody loves the Ewoks, however I might wager most all who do instantly consider Wicket once they keep in mind the furry little creatures.
Paige Tico
The older sister of Rose Tico, Paige Tico’s heroic sacrifice is likely one of the first main moments of Star Wars: The Final Jedi. Although we solely see her ultimate act as a part of the Resistance, Paige accomplished a number of missions earlier than that, and initially tried taking up the First Order with simply Rose till Leia Organa stepped in and suggested they’d be more practical being part of the larger image. It is laborious to dispute that contemplating the influence of Paige’s ultimate motion, and the way it impressed her sister Rose to be a higher hero in her personal regard.
Bossk
Bossk was one of many bounty hunters employed by Darth Vader in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Again, however he in the end falls wanting the aim of monitoring down the Millennium Falcon. He is crushed to the punch by his rival Boba Fett, who Bossk had fairly a historical past with resulting in that second. Bossk accompanied a younger Boba Fett in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and tried to assist him monitor down the assassin of Fett’s father, Mace Windu. Bossk was final seen in Jabba’s palace and aboard the Hutt’s sail barge in the course of the occasions of Return of the Jedi, although there’s some probability he could have escaped earlier than the barge exploded.
Do you’ve gotten a favourite minor Star Wars character that did not make the checklist? Hold forth within the feedback under, and make sure you follow CinemaBlend for all the most recent information relating to Star Wars and different goings on on the earth of flicks and tv.
