9 Benefits of LED Lighting You Need to Know

You may not have noticed it, but the use of lighting in your home makes up about 10% of your electricity bill. So, if your monthly bill averages $120, then $12 of that goes into merely illuminating your home. That’s almost $150 a year for lighting alone!

If you’re still using traditional bulbs, then you could be paying even more. One reason is that outdated lighting products are energy inefficient. They also burn out fast, so you end up buying replacements every so often.

The good news is, many of the benefits of LED lighting address these concerns. However, they save more than just your money; they can also help preserve the environment.

Incredible Energy-Efficiency

One of the primary benefits and advantages of LED lights is their energy-efficiency. Light-emitting diodes can convert 90% of electricity into actual light. The remaining 10% turns into heat energy.

Incandescent or Edison light bulbs, on the other hand, do the exact opposite. They convert 90% of electricity into heat energy. They only use 10% to create actual light.

As for compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs), they can turn 85% of electricity into light. That’s a lot better than traditional bulbs, but still not as efficient as LEDs.

Less Energy Consumed Means Reduced Carbon Footprint

Electricity production is the second-leading source of greenhouse gases in the US. In 2018, more than a quarter (26.9%) of all greenhouse gases came from this activity.

With that said, the use of inefficient lights contributes a lot to this carbon footprint. That’s because they use more energy, seeing as they require more to produce a good amount of light.

Since LEDs require minimal electricity, that means they have much lower emissions. As such, it follows that LED light benefits the environment too.

Lower Carbon Footprint Translates to Healthier Air

There’s more to carbon dioxide than just being the primary type of greenhouse gas. It’s also a form of air pollutant, so exposure to it can result in many health problems. Chronic CO2 inhalation can cause symptoms like headaches, fatigue, and lung issues.

That’s why everyone should be working hard to reduce their carbon footprint. One of the easiest ways to do this is by switching to LED, seeing as it’s the “greenest” type of light.

Huge Money-Savers

Since LEDs have an incredible energy-efficiency, that means they consume less electricity. As such, it follows that one of the biggest benefits of LED bulbs is a reduced electricity bill.

For instance, back in 2012, LED lights helped save the US $675 million in energy costs. That’s all thanks to the 49 million then-installed LED lighting implements. If the entire US switches to LED come 2032, the country could save up to $250 billion in lighting expenses alone.

Longest-Lasting Lighting Technology

Another of the top advantages of LED lights is their impressive service life. Compared to Edison bulbs, which only last for 1,000 to 2,000 hours, LEDs have a life span that’s 25 to 50 times longer.

You read that right: LED bulbs have a rated service life of between 25,000 and 50,000 hours. Counting by years, that equates to around three to six years of service life.

Reduced Demand for Raw Materials

The long-lasting life of LEDs also helps reduce the need to source and use raw materials. This, in turn, helps ease some of the burdens of manufacturing on the environment. They also cut the amount of waste that results from burned out bulbs.

Even More Savings With LED Automation

Some LED products, such as those from Ellumiglow, are automatable and remote-controllable. This gives them the power to turn on and off on their own, based on pre-set schedules. You, in turn, get to benefit by minimizing energy waste that can arise from forgetting to turn off the lights.

Self-Charging LEDs to Light Up Your Home During Outages

Unless you’re using solar energy or you have a generator, your home will go all dark during power outages. Unfortunately, such blackouts have become more frequent in the US. In 2017 alone, at least 3,526 of these incidents occurred throughout the country.

The great news is, there are LEDs capable of charging on their own while plugged in. These bulbs feature a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, which they charge while there’s power. As soon as the power goes out, they automatically switch to their built-in battery.

That means you can stay lit even when a blackout occurs in your area!

Moreover, many of these self-charging LEDs are convertible into portable emergency flashlights. Since they don’t produce a lot of heat, they remain cool and safe to the touch. You just have to detach them from their socket and use them to guide your way during a blackout.

Adjustable Brightness and Color Ranges

True, light dimmers work on incandescent, halogen, and fluorescent bulbs. However, LEDs can do a lot more than just dim; they can also change colors and wavelengths! You’d still need a controller for this, but it’s a worthy addition to your home.

For example, during the day, you can set your LEDs to produce light within the blue light wavelengths. This may help you stay alert, boost your attention, and improve your reaction times.

In the late afternoon, you can adjust the LEDs’ colors to a warmer tint. This will let your bulbs mimic the hue of the setting sun, which may then help your body go into “soon-to-sleep” mode.

Start Reaping These Many Benefits of LED Lighting Now

As you can see, there are a lot of benefits of LED lighting that should prompt you to make the switch ASAP. The fact alone that it can help you reduce your footprint should be a good enough reason. As a bonus, you’d also get to enjoy considerable savings on your lighting costs.

So, as early as now, consider making the switch to LED.

