‘9 Bullets,’ With Lena Headey, Sam Worthington, Locks Key Sales

Foresight Limitless has closed offers for key worldwide territories on Gigi Gaston’s “9 Bullets.” The journey thriller, written by Gaston, stars Lena Headey (“Recreation of Thrones”), Sam Worthington (“Avatar” franchise), Barbara Hershey (the “Insidious” movies) and Dean Scott Vasquez (“Jack Ryan”).

Main territories offered embrace Australia (Rialto), Benelux (Splendid), the CIS (High Movie), Japanese Europe (Daro), France (Daro), Germany (Splendid), Greece (Spentzos), Iceland (Myndform), Italy (Italian Worldwide Movie), Latin America (CDC), the Center East (Salim Ramia), Portugal (Lusomundo), South Africa (Daro), Spain (YouPlanet), and the U.Okay. (Signature Leisure).

“9 Bullets,” previously referred to as “Gypsy Moon,” follows Gypsy Moon (Headey), a troublesome and attractive burlesque dancer by evening, and an mental aspiring novelist by day. On the eve of her final dance, she should go on a nail-biting, action-packed journey throughout state traces to save lots of a neighbor’s son (Vasquez), whose life is threatened by her ex-longtime lover (Worthington). She finds her actual second probability at life within the love she feels for the kid.

The movie is produced by Cassian Elwes, Gary Pearl, Tommy Thompson, and Howard C. Deshong. Government producers are Peter Graham, Mark Damon, and Tamara Birkemoe.

Foresight Limitless is dealing with worldwide rights together with Cassian Elwes, who’s representing the home rights.

Foresight Limitless and Elwes are additionally collaborating on Lina Roessler’s “Finest Sellers,” starring Michael Caine and Aubrey Plaza, which is a part of the Berlinale’s Particular Gala.

Sales actions at Foresight Limitless, acquired in 2019 by Rooster Soup for the Soul Leisure, are led by Tamara Birkemoe, the corporate’s president. The chairman is Mark Damon.