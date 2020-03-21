9 changes Doctor Who fans want for when the series returns

Doctor Who series 12 could also be over, however fans are already looking forward to what’s subsequent for Jodie Whittaker’s Time Lord in the upcoming series 13.

And to search out out what they’d wish to see in the Doctor’s subsequent adventures, RadioTimes.com surveyed a choose group of fans to search out out precisely what they’re eager to alter, see extra of or drop solely when the TARDIS touches down once more.

“I’ll by no means get bored with saying how Series 12 turned out to be an enormous enchancment from its predecessor,” one among the individuals we surveyed advised us. “However there are, in fact, enhancements that have to be made for Series 13.”

And from elementary changes about how Who is delivered to houses to limitless calls for the return of the Sea Devils and Torchwood, fans had fairly a variety of concepts for what they want to occur subsequent. Beginning with…

A change of construction

A couple of fans have been eager to see a shake-up of the final two series’ 10-episode, 50-minute construction, suggesting longer runs and episode lengths in addition to extra drastic changes.

“Extra episodes could be nice and so they don’t final lengthy sufficient!” one individual advised us, whereas one other famous that “you’ll be able to’t get high quality story in 50 minutes of screentime.”

In the meantime, others advised extra multi-episode tales and two-parters (together with cliffhangers) in addition to “a rise to a complete of 12-13 episodes.”

And one responder had an much more formidable thought for easy methods to ship the series…

“Series 13 as six hour-long episodes cut up throughout the 12 months with a seasonal particular,” they advised.

The Sea Devils!

In 2018, the lack of traditional Who monsters had fans determined for the return of Daleks, Cybermen and the Grasp – however now that each one these traditional foes have made a comeback, fans are hoping to delve slightly deeper into the Doctor’s rogues’ gallery.

“Cease rotating between the Daleks and Cybermen and produce again a few of the older monsters,” one fan wrote.

And particularly, an enormous variety of individuals appear determined to see the return of the Sea Devils, the amphibious aliens from the traditional series who stay one among the solely well-known Doctor Who monsters to not make it to the trendy TV series (although their land-dwelling cousins the Silurians have appeared just a few instances).

“The Sea Devils ought to return,” one fan wrote. “They’re the final iconic traditional series monster left for a brand new series redesign, and I’m shocked it hasn’t occurred but.”

“Like to have the Sea Devils again,” mentioned one other, and usually talking there appears to be a giant urge for food to see this specific monster in motion, with the Sea Devils coming third in a RadioTimes.com ballot final 12 months figuring out which traditional baddies fans needed to return again.

The return of some outdated favourites

And the Sea Devils aren’t the solely outdated favorite Whovians needed to see return, with all types of acquainted faces (and creatures) namechecked in fans’ wishlists.

“Carry again the Weeping Angels, Sontarans, convey again Captain Jack, River Tune and Rose, convey again the gang from Sarah Jane adventures and K9! And the trickster,” one (pretty formidable) individual advised.

“K9? The place’s he to lately?” contemplated one other reader.

“It’d be good to see some earlier companions, revisit some outdated planets,” one fan mentioned whereas one other hoped for a return for the Matt Smith-era Paternoster gang or Jemma Redgrave’s UNIT boss Kate Stewart (final seen in the 2015 series).

Extra obscure traditional monsters like the Ograns and Draconians have been additionally namechecked as lengthy overdue for a return, amongst many others.

“Carry again the Voord and present what they appeared like below these rubber masks!” one reader demanded.

“Maybe an up to date model of the Wirrn, with extra visceral particular results that don’t use bubble-wrap painted inexperienced?” contemplated one other. “And since he was talked about final season, possibly the Toymaker may return in a brand new guise?”

Nonetheless, we’re positive they received’t be too upset to see the Daleks as soon as extra earlier than all that…

Some new stuff too

On the different hand, some fans have been eager that Who not simply relaxation on its already-popular monsters, as an alternative hoping the series will unveil some thrilling new concepts going ahead.

“NOTHING RETURN from any previous series in any respect,” one fan put ahead. “Extra like season 11. Extra experimental stuff and possibly an extended season.

“Authentic stuff, new stuff, mysteries in the previous with NO monsters, and many others.”

Clearly, a method or one other Doctor Who series 13 received’t please everybody.

Captain Jack Harkness and Torchwood

Once we surveyed fans after the 2018 series, “Carry again Captain Jack Harkness!” was one among the hottest responses – and accordingly, John Barrowman’s fan-favourite immortal Time Agent did even have a cameo in series 12.

However are the fans glad? Properly, not precisely – as a result of individuals are already eager to see extra of Jack in motion, whether or not meaning one other visitor look or a extra everlasting place in the TARDIS.

“Extra Captain Jack. At the second his cameo in Fugitive of the Judoon feels pointless, so they should rectify that,” one fan famous, whereas one other advised “occasional episodes with Jack” ought to develop into an everyday function of series 13.

“Make Captain Jack a part-time or everlasting companion,” one other added.

And different fans needed to go even additional…

BBC

“I’d say convey again the entire of Torchwood together with Captain Jack Harkness,” one reader mentioned, suggesting this was the excellent time to convey the Who spin-off (which starred Barrowman’s Jack in a central position) again to TV.

“I’d like to see the return of Captain Jack Harkness and the remainder of the Torchwood gang!” agreed a special Whovian.

“Have Doctor Who & Torchwood series run facet by facet and have crossovers!”

“Carry a brand new season of Torchwood with Jack, Gwen, Martha and a few new faces,” added one other responder, and usually talking the starvation for extra Captain Jack and Torchwood doesn’t appear to be going anyplace.

Extra from the Ruth Doctor

Considered one of the greatest moments in series 12 got here from the reveal that Gloucester tour information Ruth Clayton – performed by Jo Martin – was truly a mysterious former incarnation of the Doctor, disguised as a human and later revealed as part of the Doctor’s recollections that had been wiped.

And unsurprisingly, fans are eager to search out out extra about her, in addition to see her extra in motion.

“We have to discover out extra about the Ruth Doctor,” one fan advised us, whereas one other demanded “extra of Doctor-Ruth”

And one individual responded with an intriguing thought for a particular episode…

“A solo Jo Martin episode could be nice,” they mentioned.

New and offbeat historicals

The latest series noticed the Doctor meet Ada Lovelace, Mary Shelley and Nikola Tesla, and fans are hungry to see much more historic episodes going ahead.

“They need to do extra historicals and possibly even one lengthy historic,” one among our readers advised, including that they’d be desirous about a visit to the previous that solely handled historic points (i.e. no aliens).

And some different individuals we surveyed had some concepts for who the Doctor may go and go to.

“After studying about Fidel Castro and Che Guevara it will be very fascinating for the Doctor to go to the Cuban revolution, and see how a lawyer and a medical pupil managed to overthrow the dictator Batista,” one wrote.

“Have the Doctor assembly a classical composer like Mozart, Beethoven or Bach,” one other advised.

Shake up the companions

Rumours have been swirling for some time that a number of of the Doctor’s TARDIS group may very well be departing forward of the new series, with experiences suggesting Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole will likely be leaving whereas Mandip Gill’s Yaz continues travelling with Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor.

And a few Whovians say they’d welcome the prospect of a smaller TARDIS group.

“I’d actually wish to see them benefit from the smaller TARDIS group to develop Yaz’s character and her relationship with the physician,” one fan mentioned.

“We want a deeper exploration of the Doctor and Yaz’s Doctor-companion dynamic,” agreed one other.

“I don’t really feel like we all know sufficient about how they really feel about one another, or what their dynamic is.”

Nevertheless, others have been devastated at the thought of dropping Walsh’s Graham and Cole’s Ryan from the series, hoping there may very well be a approach to embody them going ahead.

“Don’t eliminate Bradley Walsh! He’s been one among the greatest companions!” one reader pleaded. “The three have chemistry that works effectively collectively, I hope all of them keep!”

“Graham ought to seem in a recurring visitor position all through the series,” another person advised. “A Chibnall period series with out Bradley Walsh scarcely bears excited about.”

Nevertheless, some others are already brainstorming concepts for new companions – and never just a few new human buddies both.

“Maybe herald an alien companion like a Draconian, or possibly even a reprogrammed Cyberman,” mused one fan.

And at last – hold the huge series arcs

Typically talking the fans we spoke to had numerous constructive responses to the newest series, particularly the return of extra serialised storytelling after the 2018 series advised extra standalone tales in its episodes.

“The twists and divulges all through this series actually stored me engaged, so extra of that in the subsequent one,” a reader advised us.

“I’d like a model new story arc, with parts of the Timeless Youngster, and one other prolonged two-part finale (each halves labelled “Half 1” and “Half 2”), revealing additional plot twists of the Timeless Youngster arc,” added another person.

“I’d like much less working round from location to location and extra story and character improvement,” one other reader advised us.

General, then, fans nonetheless have so much they’re hoping to see in Doctor Who when it returns in 2021 or later. And contemplating what number of of their calls for final time ended up in series 12, who is aware of? They may very well be getting precisely what they want prior to they count on.

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks involves BBC One in late 2020/early 2021. In case you’re trying for one thing to observe, why not check out our greatest Netflix series checklist or our greatest Netflix motion pictures roundup.